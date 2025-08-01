New Report Indicates That WWE Speed Has Been Cancelled
WWE Speed may be a thing of the past.
It's been over three weeks since a new edition of the X exclusive show has aired on the social media platform with no explanation of its disappearance or the announcement of a new tournament to crown new No. 1 Contenders.
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has inquired about the future of the program, and the responses that he's received from those in the company indicates that WWE Speed may have fallen by the creative wayside.
"It appears WWE Speed is gone. They haven’t been taping new episodes and the titles have been forgotten,” Meltzer wrote in his latest newsletter. “The deal with X probably expired. Whether it will be renewed or brought back isn’t clear. Those we’ve asked haven’t known one way or the other basically giving the impressions it was so insignificant that nobody has talked about it. There was no official word one way or the other.”
Retired WWE Speed Champions?
The final WWE Speed match took place on July 9 with Sol Ruca successfully defending her Women's Speed Championship against Alba Fyre.
Chad Gable was the Men's Speed Champion, competing as El Grande Americano, at the time of his injury. It was never established if Ludwig Kaiser, who has since taken up the mask of the legendary Luchador, would be defending the title in his place.
WWE Speed debuted in April of 2024 and was centered around matches with a max time limit of three minutes, five minutes for Championship bouts. Matches would routinely draw above a million views each week on the WWE X account.
