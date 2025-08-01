WWE SmackDown Preview (8/1/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
It's the final stop before the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' kicks-off from MetLife Stadium as WWE Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey tonight.
Cody Rhodes could be just 48 hours away from redemption as he meets WWE Champion John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam Sunday night. The American Nightmare has vowed to rectify his one fatal mistake from WrestleMania 41 by never ever hesitating against the future Hall of Famer again.
Rhodes certainly did not hesitate when The Never Seen 17-time Champion tried to back out of this match-up two weeks ago on SmackDown. He immediately went on the attack and forced Cena to sign the contract for this Street Fight. Both men will now come face-to-face one final time before their SummerSlam encounter later tonight.
A jam-packed and stacked weekend of professional wrestling gets underway tonight with two major title matches, headlined by Zelina Vega finally getting her rematch against Giulia for the Women's United States Championship. But the odds may be stacked against her with Kiana James now in the corner of the Beautiful Madness.
Angel and Berto have also issued an open challenge to any two men who believe they have what it takes to remove the AAA World Tag Team Championships from around the waists of Legado Del Fantasma.
Randy Orton and Logan Paul are both advertised for the show ahead of their big SummerSlam tag team match, as are both Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is also expected to be in the house tonight ahead of her title defense against Jade Cargill and Damian Priest is out for a bit of payback as he goes one-on-one with Aleister Black.
Here is everything we know about tonight's SummerSlam go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced for the show throughout the day.
Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black
What began as a simple disagreement over how to handle one's business has quickly transformed into a heated rivalry between Damian Priest and Aleister Black. The former World Heavyweight Champion found himself in Black's crosshairs after he came to the defense of his buddy Ron Killings, and as a result, has ended up on the wrong end of multiple Black Mass kicks. Will these two settle their dispute tonight or are things just getting started?
WWE Women's United States Championship Match - Giulia vs Zelina Vega
Zelina Vega has been patiently waiting for another shot at Giulia ever since she lost the United States Championship to the Beautiful Madness ahead of Night of Champions, and tonight she finally gets her opportunity. Vega was awarded her rematch last Friday night by Giulia's new representative Kiana James. Zelina got the better of her rival at WWE Evolution when she eliminated her from the Battle Royal. Will she do it again in Newark and become the first ever two-time Women's U.S. Champion?
AAA World Tag Team Championship Open Challenge - Los Garza vs TBD
Angel and Berto are bringing the AAA World Tag Team Championships to prime time. Los Garza have issued an open challenge to any team from Raw, SmackDown, NXT or AAA to meet them in the ring Friday night for a shot at the titles they won back at AAA TripleMania Regia. Fresh off a successful defense over Laredo Kid and Octagon Jr., Angel and Berto want to continue to show why they are the best team to represent Lucha Libre across the globe.
Where to watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE SmackDown Location:
Location: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey
WWE Smackdown Card (Announced):
WWE Champion John Cena and Cody Rhodes meet face-to-face ahead of SummerSlam
Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black
Giulia (c) w/ Kiana James vs. Zelina Vega for the Women's United States Championship
Los Garza (c) Open Challenge for AAA World Tag Team Championships
