Major Seth Rollins WWE Money In The Bank Cash-In Creative Plans Revealed
Seth Rollins punched his ticket to a guaranteed WWE world title match when he won the Money in the Bank briefcase this summer, and it appears he was on the path to a major SummerSlam moment prior to his recent injury.
Rollins suffered an undisclosed knee injury last month, with his Saturday Night's Main Event match against LA Knight being forced into a quick finish that saw Knight pick up an unexpected win in minutes. This altered Knight's SummerSlam plans, and left a lot of people wondering just how significant Rollins' injury was altogether.
Now, a new report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer sheds light on what would have been a major SummerSlam moment for Rollins.
Meltzer indicated in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Rollins was scheduled to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase in the main event of Saturday night's SummerSlam show, following Gunther's match with CM Punk.
Will It Still Happen?
In the report, Meltzer refers to Rollins' injury as being a part of an angle.
“Punk finally winning the title and then Rollins cashing in after making everyone think his knee was blown out is actually a great one,” he opined, and then added that it was unclear as to whether or not WWE would continue in that direction given the speculation around the legitimacy of Rollins' knee injury and some of the surprises WWE has in store for the weekend.
The 39-year-old Rollins infamously cashed in his first Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 31, injecting himself in the world title match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, winning the belt in what has been dubbed "the heist of the century."
Reigns, meanwhile, is scheduled for a tag match with Jey Uso against Rollins' associates Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.
