R-Truth Tries Joining Judgment Day... Again
Some things never change. Some people never learn.
Former unofficial member of Judgment Day R-Truth ran into WWE Women's Tag Champions Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez at SummerSlam media day and had checked in on the state of Judgment Day.
The former United States Champion spent a sizable portion of late-2023 and 2024 trying to impress the dominant faction.
Fast forward to the summer of 2025 and R-Truth is trying once again to impress members of Judgment Day. "J.D. [McDonagh] still there?" R-Truth asked the championship duo.
The former tag champion shamelessly reminded Rodriguez and Perez of the turmoil their group suffered through the past year.
"D.P. [Damian Priest] ain't there...Rhea ain't there"- R-Truth
Judgment Day scoffed at the question and continued to reiterate that the Terror Twins aren't needed in this new era of the group. After listening to what the women's tag champions seemed to consider a ridiculous statement, R-Truth topped himself as he usually does. He asked the pair about where "Nick" was.
"We don't need them, we don't need D.P. or Rhea...Nick? Who's Nick?"- Raquel Rodriguez responding to R-Truth
R-Truth routinely mistakes Dominick Mysterio for two people named "Dom and Nick," with Dirty Dom being "Dom" and "Nick" being a person that doesn't exist.
Rodriguez referred the confused veteran to Perez if he wanted a chance at joining the group, claiming she was closer with Finn. R-Truth made a grand return to WWE at Money in the Bank earlier this year after being told WWE wasn't going to renew his contract.
Judgment Day are set to defend the WWE Women's Tag Championships against the newly formed team of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More!
TKO Group Expands Partnership With Wingstop At WWE And UFC Events
Hulk Hogan's Daughter, Brooke Hogan, Breaks Silence Following Father's Death
Major Seth Rollins WWE Money In The Bank Cash-In Creative Plans Revealed
WWE SmackDown Preview (8/1/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream