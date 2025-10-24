New Report Reveals WWE's Plans For World Heavyweight Championship Winner
Since Bron Breakker burst onto the scene with the launch of NXT 2.0 in 2021, he's been presented and viewed as the future of the company.
Breakker has had a huge 2025. In addition to participating in his first WrestleMania, Breakker aligned with not only Paul Heyman but WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Since joining Heyman and Rollins this year, Breakker has been a focus on WWE television and its PLE's throughout the summer.
A new update indicates that Breakker will be featured even more prominently in the months ahead.
Breakker to win the heavyweight title, but not immediately
According to a report by the The Wrestling Observer, Breakker is going to be winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at some point in the near future, but the company is playing it safe and making sure to crown him in the right way.
The report indicates that because the upcoming battle for the vacant world championship is going to be taking place on Saturday Night's Main Event in a streaming-only capacity on Peacock, the choice was made not to put the belt on Breakker in that environment. Instead, they will wait for a bigger audience.
Because of that choice, plans were put in place to execute the angle this week on Raw that saw Adam Pearce remove Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed from the WWE World Heavyweight Championship number one contender battle royal. The thought was if Breakker wasn't going to win the championship at Saturday Night's Main Event, it made no sense for him to enter the battle royal and lose.
WWE juggling uncertainty with Seth Rollins injury
Seth Rollins injured his shoulder in a match at Crown Jewel against Cody Rhodes. Rollins won the match and became WWE Crown Jewel Champion, but he's since been stripped of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship because of the injury. Rollins reportedly had surgery on the shoulder and will be out for a considerable amount of time.
In television storylines, things pivoted when the injury occurred. Breakker and Reed turned heel on Rollins and were blamed as the guys who put him on the shelf. Now, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship will be decided at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Last week on Raw, CM Punk defeated LA Knight and Jey Uso to become the number one contender for the championship. He was scheduled to face Rollins, but due to the injury, a battle royal was held to find Punk's opponent.
This week on Raw, Jey Uso won the battle royal and will now face Punk for the championship.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event airs on Peacock on November 1. Other announced matches for the show include Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
