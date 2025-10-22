Wrestling On FanNation

Major Changes Made To WWE Halloween Havoc Card Tuesday Night On NXT

Sol Ruca is no longer able to defend her NXT Women's North American Title, while Broken Matt Hardy and Brother Nero have been awoken!

Sol Ruca was scheduled to defend the NXT Women's North American Championship at Halloween Havoc this Saturday night, but that will no longer be happening.

She showed up to the 10/21 edition of NXT Tuesday night on crutches and announced that she suffered an injury last Friday night on SmackDown when Zaria and herself unsuccessfully challenged Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

With NXT General Manager Ava in the ring alongside her, Ruca said she would not be cleared in time to face Blake Monroe this weekend and that she was ready to relinquish the title. That was until Zaria stepped up and offered to fight in her place. The Glamour naturally objected to that proposal, but ended up getting dropped in the center of the ring after the match was made official.

Moments after Leon Slater successfully defended his TNA X-Division Championship against Stacks Tuesday night, Je’Von Evans and himself expressed their desire to compete at Halloween Havoc in a tag team match.

They were soon cut off by AAA’s Mr. Iguana and La Parka, who were more than happy to accept that challenge, and Eva later made the match official for Saturday's show in in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Speaking of tag team match-ups... they're back! Halloween Havoc is about to be broken as Matt Hardy and Brother Nero have taken a dip in the Lake of Reincarnation ahead of their NXT Tag Team Title defense against the DarkState.

The Hardy Boyz were driven to take such extreme measures after they were attacked backstage by DarkState a week ago.

The greatest tag team of all-time is now promising to render this group of renegades obsolete when they battle inside of a Broken Rules Match at Halloween Havoc.

NXT Halloween Havoc Card (Announced):

Ricky Saints (c) vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship

Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Tatum Pazley for the NXT Women's Championship

Ethan Page (c) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. in a Day of the Dead Match for the NXT North American Title

Zaria (wrestling for Sol Ruca) vs. Blake Monroe for the NXT Women's North American Championship

The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. DarkState in a Broken Rules Match for the NXT Tag Team Championship

Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater vs. Mr. Iguana & La Parka

