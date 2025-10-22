Recently Re-Signed WWE Superstar Reportedly Set For October 27 Return On Raw
Could an absent WWE superstar return to television soon?
It’s been a busy schedule for WWE in recent months, and there are even more big shows on the horizon.
Saturday Night’s Main Event — featuring CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship — is set for November 1 in Salt Lake City, Survivor Series: War Games is on November 29 in San Diego, and John Cena’s last match will take place on the next Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in Washington, D.C.
With lots of televisions and PLEs on tap, there’s no doubt that WWE would love to have its full roster of superstars at its disposal. And now, a recent report suggests that a familiar face could be close to a return.
PWInsider reports that Santos Escobar is slated to be at the October 27 edition of Raw in Anaheim, which is a notable development given his recent contract situation.
It was initially reported a few weeks ago that Escobar’s WWE contract was set to expire on October 7 and that he would become a free agent, with WWE even moving his profile to the alumni section of its website.
However, despite many speculating a possible move to AEW, Escobar quickly re-signed with WWE. PWInsider reported that WWE considered Escobar’s “creative concerns” for his on-screen character, and he received a better offer from the company.
The report of him being at Raw is also interesting, as he was previously used on the SmackDown brand as part of the Legado Del Fantasma faction with the Los Garza duo of Angel and Berto.
Escobar has not wrestled on WWE television since teaming with Angel and Berto to defeat El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano, and Psycho Clown at WWE Worlds Collide on June 7. He signed with WWE back in 2019.
What’s Next For Santos Escobar?
There are plenty of intriguing storylines on Raw, so WWE could have something in mind for Escobar.
If he indeed had creative issues with his direction on SmackDown, a move to the red brand could be exactly what he needs to get on track.
While the world title picture is crowded, Escobar could play a role in how things unfold with Dominik Mysterio and the Intercontinental Championship, or possibly even AJ Styles and Dragon Lee with the World Tag Team Championships.
Escobar has yet to win gold on the WWE main roster, but he is a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion.
