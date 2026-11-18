Bronson Reed has been bitten by the injury bug since he returned to the company in 2022. His most recent injury happened in Saudi Arabia, and it forced the company to leave him behind in the country for treatment.

At WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, Reed reportedly broke ribs and lacerated a kidney during a table spot in the world tag team title match between his Vision faction and the team of Penta and Je'Von Evans. Reed wasn't in the match, but he interfered to no avail. Penta and Evans dethroned the champions to win the belts.

After Crown Jewel, reports said the injury forced WWE to keep him in a Saudi Arabian hospital while he recovered. WWE and international officials stayed with Reed to ensure he received the best care possible.

Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed | WWE

Bronson Reed reportedly back in US after surgery

A new report from Bryan Alvarez indicates that Reed has returned stateside and that he is still recovering from surgery. He did not provide a date for when Reed could return to action.

Reed first joined WWE in 2019 and was a part of the NXT brand until 2021. He's a former NXT North American Champion, but he never made it to the main roster in his first run with the company, as WWE released him from his contract in 2021.

After leaving WWE, Reed reinvented himself as Jonah. He worked for various promotions worldwide, including TNA and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Jonah defeated New Japan legend Kazuchika Okada during his one appearance in the G1 Climax tournament in 2022.

Bronson Reed | WWE

Reed returned to WWE in 2022 but didn't become a signature act for the company until 2025. That year, Reed joined The Vision faction alongside Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker. The faction was a featured part of WWE Raw, but fell apart due to injuries.

Rollins, Breakker, and future faction-mate Logan Paul were all injured at some point. Reed joined them after tearing his bicep during a WWE Raw match in February 2025 and returned from that injury at Sunday Night's Main Event in early September.

What's next for Reed

Since returning to the company, Reed has rejoined The Vision and has been involved in their feud with Oba Femi. He interfered in the Bron Breakker vs. Oba Femi match, and storyline seeds have been planted for a major match between Femi and Reed.

Because of Reed's new injury, the timetable for that match is now uncertain.