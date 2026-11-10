Top WWE Star Hospitalized in Saudi Arabia After Crown Jewel Injury

The drama with WWE and Saudi Arabia's partnership rolls on.

WWE held its Crown Jewel PLE from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday despite heightened warnings from the US Embassy regarding United States citizens being in the country. The company returned stateside and held WWE Raw as usual on Monday night, but one major name was missing from the show.

Bronson Reed was not an official part of the Crown Jewel card, but made his presence felt during the event. Reed interfered in the tag team championship match that pitted his Vision allies against Penta and Je'Von Evans. Despite Reed trying to help, Bron Breakker and Austin Theory lost the match and their tag titles. Reed was the heavy for his team, but Oba Femi appeared and helped out Penta and Evans.

Bronson Reed | WWE

This week's episode of Raw started with the new tag champions and then devolved into a match between Femi and Breakker. Like Reed did at Crown Jewel, Logan Paul interfered in the match and caused a disqualification. Reed was not on the show at all, and now we know why.

Bronson Reed remains in Saudi Arabian hospital after Crown Jewel

According to a report from Fightful, Reed is still in Saudi Arabia after he reportedly suffered rib and kidney injuries and was unable to travel. The report also noted that he is still in the hospital. Reed is not alone in the country, though. A WWE medical personnel member stayed with him, as did a top-level international executive, to ensure Reed continued to receive VIP treatment while he heals.

Not long ago, Reed returned to WWE from a significant bicep injury. He tore his bicep during a match on Raw, but recently returned at the WWE Sunday Night's Main Event show, where he attacked Oba Femi during his match with Bron Breakker and forced a disqualification. Femi and his feud with The Vision has continued since that attack.

Reed joined The Vision in 2025 after it was founded by Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins. Prior to that, Reed was a former NXT North American Champion. He was released from WWE in 2021, but returned to the company in 2022 as part of the Triple H creative regime change.

During his time away from WWE, Reed worked indies, TNA, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling under the name Jonah. His biggest victory outside of WWE was a G1 Climax tournament win over Kazuchika Okada.