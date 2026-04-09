New Updates on Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, Stephanie Vaquer & WrestleMania 42 Openers

All signs continue to point toward one of the biggest matches of WrestleMania 42 weekend taking place as scheduled.

2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan will challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship on Saturday, April 18 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, assuming she's medically cleared to compete.

Morgan was involved in a scary collision with Roxanne Perez this past Monday night on WWE Raw, which reportedly resulted in both women being placed in concussion protocol.

With the annual 'Showcase of the Immortals' just a little over a week away, and the unpredictability of head injuries, it's natural to have concern about Liv's availability for the show. However, the reported feeling within WWE is that she will be good to go come next week.

"Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select reports there is a strong sense of optimism that Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez will be cleared in time for WrestleMania. There was said to be no heat on Stephanie Vaquer after the spot."

Morgan has stayed active on social media since Monday night, even going as far to claim that Stephanie Vaquer would have to kill her to keep her off WrestleMania. Liv also made a public appearance alongside Raquel Rodriguez Wednesday night. The Judgment Day members were spotted courtside at the Frost Bank Center for the San Antonio Spurs game against the Portland Trailblazers.

Which matches will open WrestleMania 42?

Oba Femi | Netflix

The official lineups for WrestleMania 42 were announced earlier this week on ESPN's Get Up, although the exact order of the matches for Saturday and Sunday night have yet to be determined.

We do know that WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are set to main event night one of the 'Showcase of the Immortals', while World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns are slated to close out night two, and now we have a better idea of which matches will jerk the curtain.

"Current plans call for VIsion & IShowSpeed vs. Usos & LA Knight to open up night one of WrestleMania, while Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar is planned for night two's opener," WrestleVotes reported on their show Thursday. As always, it was noted that the card is subject to change.

WrestleVotes also reported that ESPN pushed for Brock Lesnar to be included in the first hour of night two, which will air live on all traditional ESPN platforms. WWE was said to be happy to acquiesce to that request.