WWE WrestleMania 42 Main Events and Lineups Announced on ESPN

It's official. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are set to headline night one of WrestleMania 42, while World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns will close out night two.

Those were among the announcements that were made by SmackDown lead commentator Joe Tessitore on Tuesday morning as he unveiled the WrestleMania Saturday and Sunday schedules during an appearance on ESPN's Get Up with Mike Greenberg.

WWE has gone ahead and scheduled the Women's World Championship Match between Stephanie Vaquer and Liv Morgan for Saturday night, giving Morgan one less day to clear concussion protocol. Both Liv and Roxanne Perez are reportedly undergoing evaluations after their rough collision with one another Monday night on Raw.

Also taking place on Saturday will be the Women's Intercontinental Championship Match between AJ Lee and Becky Lynch, and the Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way.

Sunday night will feature WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill defending her title against Rhea Ripley, the Men's Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match, and Sami Zayn putting his Men's United States Championship on the line against Trick Williams.

There are currently 13 matches booked for the show, but the expectation is that one more will be added to the lineup before the show goes live from Allegiant Stadium. A singles bout between IYO SKY and Asuka has reportedly been penciled in, but has yet to be officially announced.

The Empress of Tomorrow did promise to teach IYO one final lesson in the ring during a backstage vignette that aired on Raw this week. SKY later responded on social media and said she hoped to see Asuka in Las Vegas.

WrestleMania 42 Lineup for Saturday, April 18:

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton | WWE

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton w/ Pat McAfee for the WWE Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship

AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

The Irresistible Forces (c) vs. The Bella Twins vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match

Gunther vs. Seth Rollins

Logan Paul, Austin Theory & IShowSpeed vs. Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & LA Knight

WrestleMania 42 Lineup for Sunday, April 19:

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns | WWE

CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship

Penta (c) vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh in a Ladder Match for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams for the Men's United States Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi