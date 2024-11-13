New WWE 2K24 WCW Pack Set To Include Former WCW World Champion As Playable Character
Diamond Dallas Page is now a playable character in the WWE 2K24 video game. Page is joining the game for the first time in five years as part of a new DLC pack featuring other former WCW stars.
In an interview with Bleacher Report, Page confirmed that working with Cody Rhodes while Rhodes was away from WWE is what got him removed from the games, but that he's now happy to be back in the fold and working with WWE again.
"I'm proud to be working with them again," Page said of WWE. "I never wanted to go anywhere the first time, but I had to help the kid whose father helped me. Without Dusty Rhodes there is no Diamond Dallas Page. I had to help that young man who was on his own vision quest. He didn't ask for my help, I just came to him and said, 'Hey, let us start filming you. Let's start doing stuff. Costs you nothing. Let us just start documenting your journey here.' And where did it end up? Right back in the WWE, bigger than ever, on the cover of 2K24. You can't make this stuff up."
Page is a former WCW World Champion and joins Lex Luger, The Great Muta, "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig, and The Iron Sheik, as new characters. This DLC pack is the final one that is set to drop for the game.
Cody Rhodes is on the cover of the WWE 2K24 game. WWE recently released a special Bray Wyatt edition of the game.
Recommended
Sami Zayn Trolls WWE 2K24 X/Twitter Account For Typo
WWE 2K24 Roster List For Raw, Smackdown, Legends, Alumni, NXT & Managers
Baron Corbin: Wrestling’s Underappreciated Swiss Army Knife [Exclusive]