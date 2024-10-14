WWE 2K24 Bray Wyatt "Wyatt Edition" Information Revealed
New information has been released regarding the new Bray Wyatt downloadable characters in WWE 2K24.
WWE and 2K Games announced earlier this month that the late Bray Wyatt’s “Fiend” character, the last iteration designed by Bray and his longtime friend and collaborator, SFX artist Jason Baker, before Wyatt’s passing in August 2023, would be included in the game. The character would be getting its own entrance.
This iteration was announced during WWE’s documentary on Wyatt, “Becoming Immortal”, which chronicled Wyatt’s early life and career.
A new post from WWE Games on X (formerly Twitter) gave additional information on what else would be coming with this new character pack, as well as announcing a release date of October 16th, just in time for Halloween.
WWE Games announced that, in addition to the final iteration of “The Fiend”, this edition will feature a brand new cover for the game itself, as well as DLCs including the revamped “Uncle Howdy” character that has appeared in the “Wyatt Sicks” segments and portrayed by Bo Dallas, Mattel Elite Series 112 Bray Wyatt, Firefly Funhouse Friends MyFaction Manager cards, the “Fiend” design of the WWE Universal Championship belt, and 67,500 virtual currency.
At press time, there was no information regarding the other members of the “Wyatt Sicks” being included in the game, nor any information regarding Alexa Bliss’ character that appeared in the Firefly Funhouse segments during the Pandemic/Thunderdome eras.
Players who have the game may purchase the “Wyatt Edition” as a standalone pack to add to their existing purchase.
Bray Wyatt was one of the most celebrated performers in WWE history. He had multiple iterations of his character, from swamp dwelling leader of the nefarious “Wyatt Famly” that included Erick Rowan, the late Luke Harper, and Braun Strowman, to a children’s television show host inspired character that quickly delved into a horror show as his alter ego, “The Fiend”. The Fiend competed against John Cena at WrestleMania 36 in a “Firefly Funhouse” cinematic match, one that Cena said he was “very proud of” during an interview with Chris Van Vliet.
Wyatt died suddenly in August 2023 at age 36, after suffering a heart attack at his home in Clermont, FL.
Recommended
WWE Goldust: 10 Facts You Probably Didn't Know
The 10 Highest Paid WWE Wrestlers