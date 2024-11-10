New WWE 2K24 DLC Pack To Include Iconic WCW Options
WWE 2K24 has new updates to an exciting and anticipated DLC Pack.
WWE 2K24 will be releasing its fifth, and final, DLC pack on November 13th, and will bring WCW Legends to the popular game.
The “WCW Pack” will feature WCW Legends Diamond Dallas Page, The Iron Sheik, Mr. Perfect, The Great Muta, and Lex Luger. Muta’s inclusion marks the first time he will be featured in a WWE game. The DLC will also feature additional MyFACTION Superstar Cards, similar to all other DLC Packs.
MORE: Cody Rhodes on Becoming The WWE 2K24 Cover Star: ‘This Is A Dream’
To the excitement of WCW fans and game players alike, 2K announced on November 8th that owners of the WCW Pack will also receive access to the classic WCW Fall Brawl WarGames arena. This setup will feature the blue and yellow ring, synonymous with the Fall Brawl event, and players can choose between single-ring matches and the double-ring WarGames match.
With the addition of the Fall Brawl WarGames arena, players now have two separate WarGames arena options to choose from, as players can select the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames arena.
WWE 2K24 players have received arguably the deepest roster of WWE Superstars and Legends since the game was created. Previous DLC Packs have included “The Nightmare Family” Pack, which included variations of Cody Rhodes, as well as Dusty Rhodes and “Superstar” Billy Graham, the ECW Punk” Pack which not only included ECW Originals The Sandman and The Dudley Boyz, but also ECW Legend Terry Funk, and the long awaited return of CM Punk, and the “Wyatt Family” Pack, which included the last variation of “The Fiend” character as well as an updated version of Uncle Howdy.
Recommended
WWE 2K24 Roster List For Raw, Smackdown, Legends, Alumni, NXT & Managers