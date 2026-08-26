New WWE Marketing Fuels Speculation of The Rock Appearance

To this day, The Rock remains one of the most popular people on Earth. He's one of the biggest pro wrestling stars ever, but he hasn't made a WWE appearance in over a year. New WWE marketing material has fueled speculation that that hiatus may be coming to an end.

The Rock is a Hollywood icon, former world champion, entrepreneur, and he currently sits on the TKO Group board of directors. TKO Group is the parent company of WWE, which also owns the UFC.

The last time WWE fans saw The Rock, he was in the ring while John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber in 2025. Many presumed The Rock would make an appearance at that year's WrestleMania to boost the aura of the Rhodes vs. Cena main event, but he didn't show up and hasn't since.

On Tuesday, WWE released marketing material that suggests an upcoming appearance by The Great One. WWE has been advertising a special tryout in Hawaii, using Roman Reigns, The Usos, and The Rock to promote it.

The marketing doesn't outwardly confirm or announce an appearance at the tryout, but suggests he will be involved in some way. The Rock currently lives in Hawaii.

The tryout is scheduled for October 16 and October 17 inside the Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu. This year, the company has run a handful of these events, including a Minneapolis tryout during SummerSlam weekend.

Do you have what it takes? 👀 We are searching for our next Superstar in Hawaii!



LEARN MORE ➡️ https://t.co/Gnmqw0D55M pic.twitter.com/aX46gJMLJB — WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2026

Will The Rock be at WrestleMania 43?

Could this small WWE involvement by The Rock be a sign of things to come? With WrestleMania 43 taking place in Saudi Arabia next year, rumors have run rampant about The Rock's possible role on the show. He hasn't wrestled a match for WWE since 2024 at WrestleMania.

Reports indicate that Saudi Arabia wants to bring in top talent like The Rock, but no formal announcement has been made about his status for the show.

WrestleMania 43 | WWE.com

The Rock was a major part of WrestleMania 40. In the night one main event, he teamed with Roman Reigns and defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match. The Rock pinned Rhodes to earn the victory in the match.

On night two, The Rock attempted to interfere in the Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns Undisputed WWE Championship main event. He appeared during the match, but was eventually run off by The Undertaker.

Rhodes beat Reigns and ended his record-setting run as world champion.