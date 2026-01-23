The Rock Reportedly Set To Receive Unprecedented WWE WrestleMania 43 Offer

Will Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson appear at WWE WrestleMania 43 in 2027?

It has been a while since WWE fans have seen him on television, as ‘The Final Boss’ hasn’t appeared since John Cena’s shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber last March.

Johnson recently starred in The Smashing Machine, and his busy Hollywood schedule has had fans wondering when he could return to WWE.

Will The Rock make a WrestleMania return?

It seems that one unprecedented possibility could be in the works after WWE made the decision to hold WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, next year.

According to the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, sources inside the country have stated that they wanted Johnson on the show and that he would get “the largest offer ever made” for someone to do a professional wrestling show. The report doesn’t state whether that would include him wrestling a match.

In a recent interview on Raffi Talks, Johnson addressed the idea of him being a part of the show.

“I’m excited for the brand of WrestleMania,” he said. “I’m excited for the Kingdom because that is a big show. I’m also excited not only for the brand, but I’m excited for our athletes to be able to participate in an event like that, and that is a global event. And so I can’t wait.”

He also added some hints into potential discussions he has had regarding the show. “In terms of the conversations I’ve been having, it’s all good,” he said. “It will always be good.”

Johnson last wrestled at WrestleMania 40 in 2024, teaming with Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Is an in-ring return possible?

WWE.com

Despite a lack of details on whether Johnson will wrestle again, the amount of money being considered seems to suggest a possible in-ring return.

If he does get back in the ring, who would he face?

One would think that Roman Reigns would be the most likely candidate, especially since WWE fans have been clamoring for that match for years. It was hinted at during The Bloodline saga in 2024, but WWE pivoted to Rhodes vs. Reigns instead.

Speaking of Rhodes, he would be another intriguing option given the history between the two

Whether Johnson wrestles or not, he’s going to command a lot of cash and attention if he does indeed return for WrestleMania 43.

