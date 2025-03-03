John Cena Breaks Silence On Heel Turn At WWE Elimination Chamber
The wrestling world is still feeling the effects of one of the biggest character turns in WWE history, and there is finally comment on the situation from the man involved.
John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match Saturday night, punching his ticket to WrestleMania to face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship. Rhodes had previously been given a mandate by The Rock to "sell his soul" and become "his" champion, which Rhodes refused to do.
Following this, Rhodes embraced Cena, who proceeded to low-blow him and mount a brutal attack alongside Travis Scott. The 16-time world champion Cena took to Instagram Monday morning, seemingly hinting at some of the motivation for his character.
Cena posted an image of Harvey Dent from the 2008 hit film "The Dark Knight." In the scene Cena posted a frame from, Dent is explaining to Bruce Wayne why he pursues his career as a district attorney. It's accompanied by a line that has become synonymous with foreshadowing evil.
"You either die a hero, or you live long enough to become the villain," Dent says in the movie. He then would go on to become Two-Face, one of Batman's biggest enemies.
The post from Cena could serve as the beginning of an explanation for his actions, though it may take some time to find out. Cena is not expected to be on WWE television until the March 17 edition of Monday Night Raw while WWE is on its European tour ahead of WrestleMania.
