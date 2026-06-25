Cody Rhodes Says Unfinished Story With the Rock Can End in Two Ways

Cody Rhodes admitted to Ariel Helwani this week that he was the face WWE.

If Rhodes is the face of WWE, what does that make The Rock? Mythological hero?

Cody Rhodes and The Rock have a messy past in WWE, but they generated a lot of strong business for the company because of the messiness. The Rock was a signature figure in Cody Rhodes finishing his story and becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion by beating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

That year, Rhodes won the Royal Rumble, but ultimately gave his earned title shot to The Rock on an episode of SmackDown. The Rock didn't hold it for very long, as fan backlash against the move was strong and loud. "Cody" chants echoed through arenas around the world and WWE was forced to pivot on their WrestleMania 40 plans that involved The Rock and Roman Reigns wrestling.

WWE's altered plans led to a tag team main event for night one, which featured The Rock and Reigns against Rhodes and Seth Rollins. On night two, after taking a loss to The Rock on night one, Rhodes beat Reigns to win the title.

The Rock and Rhodes have had run-ins after WrestleMania 40, including The Rock being present when John Cena turned heel on Rhodes in 2025. So, yeah, they have a past. Do they have a future? Rhodes says yes, but he doesn't want to force it.

Will Cody Rhodes get to finish his story with The Rock in WWE?

Cody Rhodes | WWE

In an interview with Helwani this week, Rhodes talked about his rivalry with The Rock and whether they have to have a match together, and how their story can end.

"Dwayne Johnson has become, I think it's safe to say, a bit of a fixture in my career and my life, and not just for his flag in the sand moment that was WrestleMania 40," Rhodes said. "I don't want to give it an absolute and say that we do have to settle that, but I think it's an unfinished story."

If it's up to Rhodes, they finish the story, but he said that it can go two different ways. First, Rhodes outlined a scenario where he himself conquers Hollywood and television like The Rock did and follows in his footsteps as an homage to his career. The second? Well, a proper fight. Rhodes said he thinks WWE fans would prefer that route.

Cody Rhodes on whether his story with Dwayne Johnson will ever truly end:



"Dwayne Johnson has become, I think it's safe to say, a bit of a fixture in my career and my life, and not just for his flag in the sand moment that was WrestleMania 40...



I don't want to give it an… pic.twitter.com/DndYv00F7f — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 24, 2026

As the face of the WWE, Rhodes has a big weekend on tap in Saudi Arabia. He's scheduled to wrestle both Gunther and Sami Zayn in a triple threat match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions on Saturday afternoon.

Other announced matches for the show include The King and Queen of the Ring tournament finals, Trick Williams vs. Ricky Saints for the WWE Men's United States Championship, and more.