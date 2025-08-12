Next WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Special Could Counter Major AEW Event

For those wondering, the final Saturday Night's Main Event of 2025 (four in fiscal year) is currently scheduled for December 2025 in Boston.#WWE/NBCU has already produced three events in 2025.

1/25/25- San Antonio, TX

5/24/25- Tampa, FL

7/12/25- Atlanta, GA



