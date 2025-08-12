Wrestling On FanNation

Next WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Special Could Counter Major AEW Event

It's starting to become common practice for WWE to counterprogram All Elite Wrestling PPV's.

Rick Ucchino

Saturday Night's Main Event
Saturday Night's Main Event / WWE

WWE has one more Saturday Night's Main Event that needs to be scheduled for 2025, and there are two dates that are reportedly in play for the next NBC live special.

Andrew Baydala of Final Bell Media has now corroborated previous reports that the show will take place in Boston, Massachusetts this December and will not be the rumored event happening at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana next month.

Furthermore, Baydala's report Tuesday afternoon said that WWE and NBC Universal are currently deciding between Saturday, December 13 and Saturday, December 27 for SNME, with an episode of SmackDown also taking place in Beantown the night before.

Saturday Night's Main Event and the preceding SmackDown are expected to be advertised as the final two appearances of John Cena's Hall of Fame career, with his final match expected to take place on that Saturday night.

If WWE and NBC Universal ultimately decided to book Saturday Night's Main Event on Saturday, December 27, that would create yet another head-to-head match-up with rival AEW.

AEW Worlds End already set for December

AEW Worlds End
AEW Worlds End / All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling is scheduled to run it's annual pay-per-view Worlds End at the NOW Arena in suburban Chicago on Saturday, December 27. It's an event that's been on the books since the end of July.

“The Chicagoland area has hosted many historic AEW events over the past six years, and AEW Worlds End will add to that legacy," AEW President Tony Khan said during the announcement on Q101 in Chicago.

WWE has made a habit of counterprogramming AEW so far in 2025. The company booked a two-day, three event takeover of Atlanta on the same weekend that All In Texas took place, and reports are that WWE will soon announce a Premium Live Event on Saturday, September 20 in Indianapolis, to go up against AEW All Out in Toronto, Canada.

The latest reporting on that unannounced event is that John Cena will headline against Brock Lesnar, as the payoff to The Beast's shocking return at SummerSlam. The belief is that PLE will be the 2025 edition of Bad Blood, which was previously held last October in Atlanta.

Published
Rick Ucchino
