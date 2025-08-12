WWE Rumors: When John Cena vs Brock Lesnar Is Expected To Take Place
After a two-year period away from the WWE, Brock Lesnar returned to the company on night two of this year's Summerslam from inside MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Lesnar appeared after the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena main event and surprised Cena and the WWE fans.
Lesnar walked to the ring and then crushed Cena with a vicious F-5. Cena had just lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in a critically acclaimed match.
That return set in motion the building to a John Cena vs Brock Lesnar showdown.
On Monday, news dropped that WWE was planning for a September 20 PLE, even though nothing has officially been set on the calendar. And The Wrestling Observer is now reporting that Cena vs Lesnar is rumored to take place on the currently unannounced event.
That event will go head-to-head with the AEW All Out PPV on the same night.
Lesnar had been away from WWE television dueto being named in Janel Grant's lawsuit against former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon and others.
John Cena and Brock Lesnar have a long history
John Cena and Brock Lesnar have a storied history with one another in WWE. They are both members of the infamous OVW talent class that also included Randy Orton, Batista, and Shelton Benjamin.
Cena and Lesnar have wrestled one another on a variety of different occasions including Lesnar's first match back in WWE after his UFC run in 2013.
Cena defeated Lesnar at that year's Extreme Rules event.
Both men wrestled at SummerSlam in 2014 as well. There, Lesnar decimated Cena with multiple F5's and German Suplexes to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Lesnar would hold that championship until the following year's WrestleMania 31 in 2015.
On that night, Seth Rollins famously cashed in his Money in the Bank contract in the show's main event to win the title.
John Cena is currently in the middle of his retirement tour in WWE. At the upcoming WWE Clash in Paris PLE at the end of August, Cena is scheduled to face Logan Paul. According to the Wrestling Observer report, that match is taking place on that show, so the company can hold off on doing Cena vs. Lesnar until September.
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
BREAKING: Naomi Not Medically Cleared For WWE Raw, Women's World Title Defense Called Off
John Cena's Opponent For WWE Clash In Paris Revealed On Friday Night SmackDown
Huge Fatal Four-Way World Heavyweight Championship Match Added To WWE Clash In Paris