Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Rumors: When John Cena vs Brock Lesnar Is Expected To Take Place

When will Cena vs Lesnar happen?

Zack Heydorn

WWE

After a two-year period away from the WWE, Brock Lesnar returned to the company on night two of this year's Summerslam from inside MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Lesnar appeared after the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena main event and surprised Cena and the WWE fans.

Lesnar walked to the ring and then crushed Cena with a vicious F-5. Cena had just lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in a critically acclaimed match.

That return set in motion the building to a John Cena vs Brock Lesnar showdown.

On Monday, news dropped that WWE was planning for a September 20 PLE, even though nothing has officially been set on the calendar. And The Wrestling Observer is now reporting that Cena vs Lesnar is rumored to take place on the currently unannounced event.

That event will go head-to-head with the AEW All Out PPV on the same night.

Lesnar had been away from WWE television dueto being named in Janel Grant's lawsuit against former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon and others.

John Cena and Brock Lesnar have a long history

Brock Lesnar
WWE

John Cena and Brock Lesnar have a storied history with one another in WWE. They are both members of the infamous OVW talent class that also included Randy Orton, Batista, and Shelton Benjamin.

Cena and Lesnar have wrestled one another on a variety of different occasions including Lesnar's first match back in WWE after his UFC run in 2013.

Cena defeated Lesnar at that year's Extreme Rules event.

Both men wrestled at SummerSlam in 2014 as well. There, Lesnar decimated Cena with multiple F5's and German Suplexes to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Lesnar would hold that championship until the following year's WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

On that night, Seth Rollins famously cashed in his Money in the Bank contract in the show's main event to win the title.

John Cena is currently in the middle of his retirement tour in WWE. At the upcoming WWE Clash in Paris PLE at the end of August, Cena is scheduled to face Logan Paul. According to the Wrestling Observer report, that match is taking place on that show, so the company can hold off on doing Cena vs. Lesnar until September.

The Latest On AEW, WWE & More

BREAKING: Naomi Not Medically Cleared For WWE Raw, Women's World Title Defense Called Off

NXT Star Signs New WWE Deal

John Cena's Opponent For WWE Clash In Paris Revealed On Friday Night SmackDown

Huge Fatal Four-Way World Heavyweight Championship Match Added To WWE Clash In Paris

Published
Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.

Home/WWE