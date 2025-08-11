Mercedes Mone Speaks About "Night And Day" Differences Between WWE And AEW Locker Room Culture
Mercedes Mone was a member of the WWE roster for 10 years before departing and working in promotions like New Japan Pro-Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling. She has been a massive star in every promotion she has worked with, capturing titles, headlining events, and so on.
During AEW All In Texas weekend, Mercedes sat down with Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze to talk about her career, her AEW Women's World Championship match, and much more.
Dwayne Swayze would ask both Mercedes and MVP the differences between the locker room culture in WWE and AEW, with Mercedes claiming they are "night and day".
When I am around the girls, it just feels like such a community of wanting to make this place grow. There's a hunger because I feel like we still feel so underground, and we want to make it, like, up here.- Mercedes Mone, Marking Out
She continues to say:
I don't want to say like, ‘Oh, WWE was bad’ or people are like, egos, but it just feels like we're all trying to fight for something. We're trying to fight to make this the best, and I love people who have passion and hunger.- Mercedes Mone, Marking Out
Changing From Sasha Banks To Mercedes Mone
Mercedes was asked about the aspects of her character she struggled with when changing from Sasha Banks to Mercedes Mone.
She says that the first few months of being in AEW were spent trying to figure out who Mercedes was and how to make that different from Sasha Banks. She also admits she is blessed that fans call her Mercedes and not Sasha, since that took sometime to change.
Mercedes discusses her character now being a leveled-up version of Sasha, particularly with the nickname evolving from "Legit Boss" to "CEO". She speaks about how the character of Mercedes is her, just at 100% compared to how she is more relaxed at home with her dogs.
Mercedes might have taken her first loss in AEW to Toni Storm at All In Texas, but she is attempting to make a comeback as she defends her TBS Championship in a four-way match featuring talent from AEW, CMLL, and Stardom.
