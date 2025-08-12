Huge Fatal Four-Way World Heavyweight Championship Match Added To WWE Clash In Paris
Seth Rollins will defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming WWE Clash in Paris PLE.
On this week's episode of WWE Raw, Rollins interfered in the main event tag team match that saw CM Punk and LA Knight team up to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
Rollins said he was leaving the building, but then jumped into the ring and attacked both Punk and Knight. The match ended in a no-contest, but the night didn't end there.
Rollins, Breakker, and Reed destroyed Punk and Knight until Jey Uso ran out to make the save. Jey, Punk, and Knight fought off The Vision and this brought out Raw General Manager Adam Pearce.
Pearce told Rollins that he was a manipulator and a liar, but that he would use this interference as an opportunity. Pearce then told Rollins that he would defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Punk, Knight, and Uso in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Clash in Paris.
Who is owed a world championship rematch first?
On this week's show, Punk, Uso, and Knight all made reasonable claims for wanting the first title shot against Rollins as soon as possible. Punk opened the show and said that he was robbed at SummerSlam and wanted to be first in line for a title rematch.
LA Knight walked out and confronted Punk over that point. Knight said that because Punk cost him a shot at the title last week on Raw, Knight was the one that deserved the first shot. In a backstage promo, Jey Uso said that he should get the first title opportunity because he hadn't had a rematch for the championship since losing it.
By the end of the night, all four men got their wish and will get rematches for the championship -- just at the same time.
The Seth Rollins impact
The real feud for Seth Rollins at this point is with CM Punk. That is the blood rivalry that is pulling the loudest crowd reactions, so the fatal four-way at Clash in Paris is a way for WWE to hold the Punk vs. Rollins singles title match for a bigger spot on a bigger show.
With all the top babyfaces on Raw chasing the world championship, Seth Rollins and his Vision faction have positioned themselves as one of the top acts across all of WWE.
WWE Clash in Paris airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally on August 31. The only other announced match for that event at this time is Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women's World Championship.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
John Cena Names His All-Time Favorite Opponents
WWE Reportedly Set To Counter-Program Yet Another Major AEW Event
Mercedes Mone Speaks About "Night And Day" Differences Between WWE And AEW Backstage