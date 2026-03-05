Nia Jax Responds to CM Punk's Controversial Promo on WWE Raw

It seems pretty clear that CM Punk's comments towards Roman Reigns upset more than just the Tribal Chief.

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns closed this week's episode of WWE Raw with another face-to-face encounter to hype their main event match next month at WrestleMania 42.

While the back-and-forth wasn't as good as their last face-off, Punk's parting words about burying Reigns next to his father ignited an emotional response from the Tribal Chief and the WWE Universe.

Roman Reigns cousin, Main Event Jey Uso, who has been on the side of CM Punk a great deal in the past, didn't take kindly to Punk's comments threatening on his Instagram Stories following Raw that he's going to come after him. But how does another one of Roman's cousins feel about these shots?

Nia Jax | WWE

WWE Superstar Nia Jax was a recent guest on the Beyond the Bell Podcast. When asked for her response to CM Punk's comments that he would bury Roman Reigns right next to his father so he wouldn't be lonely anymore, Jax said that small men bark the loudest and that "Phil" can talk all he wants because Roman will be the one standing over him at WrestleMania.

"I think small men bark loud," Nia Jax said. "So in that moment right there, he was probably feeling a little confident. And it's funny because you see him walk away right after he says that line. So I would like—that doesn't bother me, because I know what my family is physically capable of.

"We've shown it over the last three decades what our family is capable of, the Samoan dynasty. So that's fine. He can speak all he wants, but when it comes down to it exactly, the person who's going to be reigning over Phil will be none other than the OTC."

What direction will WWE take CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42?

With the Showcase of the Immortals being over a month and a half away, it's too soon to tell whether CM Punk or Roman Reigns will be walking out of WrestleMania 42 with the World Heavyweight Championship.

Regardless of who leaves WrestleMania with the WWE Championship, the company will have a full-time champion on Friday nights. However, there will be no guarantee that Raw will have a full-time champion next month if The Tribal Chief becomes champion once again.

But when it comes to Raw, one thing is for certain. Whoever holds the World Heavyweight Champion following WrestleMania, they're going to have an angry Seth Rollins to deal with, who believes he is still the rightful champion after having to vacate the title last year due to injury.

Seth Rollins | Netflix

So, whether it's the Tribal Chief or the Best in the World, the next challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship following WrestleMania seems already set in stone.