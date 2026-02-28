Seth Rollins Reveals His Plans Once He Returns to WWE

Seth Rollins might not make it back in time for WWE WrestleMania 42, but he has a plan in place for his return.

Last October at WWE Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins suffered a torn rotator cuff in his match against Cody Rhodes. The Visionary was forced to vacate his World Heavyweight Championship and undergo surgery to begin his road to recovery.

While Rollins would prefer to make it back in time for the Showcase of the Immortals this year, nothing is guaranteed. Despite that, Rollins knows exactly what he intends to do when he returns from injury.

Seth Rollins | Netflix

Rollins was a recent guest on ESPN's First Take. When asked who he wants to face the most when he gets back, Rollins makes it clear he plans to go after whoever the World Heavyweight Champion is to reclaim the title he never lost.

"That is a loaded question," Seth Rollins began. "There's a ton of guys that I'd like to get in the ring with. But the bottom line is, whoever is holding on to my World Heavyweight Championship, because what you've got to understand is, I never lost that title. I was forced to give that title up due to injury, so I want my title back. Right now, CM Punk is holding on to that title, but he's going into WrestleMania here very shortly.

"Actually, Elimination Chamber, since we're talking about it, he's got to get past Finn Balor. Finn Balor, a former Universal Champion, so Finn Balor could be taking that into WrestleMania. Either way, somebody's defending that title against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, and whoever comes out of that. I want next, boys. That title's mine. I never lost it!"

Seth Rollins' injury derailed the entire WrestleMania 42 card

Seth Rollins' untimely injury at Crown Jewel set off a domino effect of epic proportions, which greatly altered the WrestleMania 42 card.

Last year, the reported main events for the Showcase of the Immortals would have seen Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns. At the same time, Cody Rhodes was set to defend the WWE Championship against CM Punk.

The Vision turns on Seth Rollins | WWE

Following Rollins' injury, plans were reportedly altered to have CM Punk defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker and Cody Rhodes defend the WWE Championship against Roman Reigns. But the decision to make the shocking title switch to Drew McIntyre back in January changed the plans yet again, leading to what we currently see unfolding.

It's wild to think what WrestleMania 42 would look like at this moment had Seth Rollins never gotten injured.