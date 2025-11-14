Nia Jax Reveals WWE Had Talks That Could Shake-Up The Bloodline's Roster

The Bloodline is still going strong after more than four years as one of WWE's most dominant and featured acts.

The group has seen several members come and go, but one thing they haven't done is feature a woman as a member of the faction, despite several women being associated with the group.

Nia Jax made an appearance on The Happy Hour podcast and was asked about the possibility of her ever being involved with The Bloodline.

"It would only be right for a female to join the Bloodline. Our family runs deep in this business. There have been talks, but it’s always like what works best for the story, and I don’t think it’s ruled out that it will never happen, but the boys have been creating such a cool niche for themselves. I like doing what I do in the women’s division; I enjoy creating my own path. Hopefully, one day...The MFTs have a cool thing going on." Nia Jax, The Happy Hour

Jax goes on to talk about the possibility of joining The MFTs and facing the likes of Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa in Mixed Tag matches.

Who Else Could Join The Bloodline/MFTs?

Nia Jax is an obvious pick who could fit in with the MFTs, but she isn't the only woman who could work in that faction or the previous versions of The Bloodline.

Tamina Snuka and Ava both have connections to The Bloodline and Anoa'i Family lineage. Tamina's would be through her father, who married into the family, and Ava is, of course, the daughter of The Rock.

Besides Nia Jax, the biggest name considered is former WWE Women's World Champion Naomi. She also married into the family through her marriage to Jimmy Uso. It doesn't seem like she would join Solo and The MFTs, but if Jimmy, Jey, and Roman could get on the same page once again, she could easily represent the group when she makes her in-ring return.

WWE 2K25 and the Bloodline-themed Showcase mode did feature a couple of matches involving Naomi, Tamina, and Nia Jax officially associating them with the group.

