Former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry Reportedly Signs With WWE

Joe Hendry's days in TNA are over, and his days as a full-time and exclusive WWE superstar are beginning.

Hendry has boosted his name value since his rise to superstardom in 2024. His theme song became a viral sensation, and soon after, fans would learn to appreciate his skills in the ring and work outside of it.

Hendry was a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble this year before making his WrestleMania debut in April, again as a surprise opponent, against Randy Orton. Now, Hendry will get weekly chances to redeem himself as a WWE superstar, according to Fightful.

Hendry's exit from TNA has been brewing for months

There have been reports surrounding Hendry's status with TNA as far back as September of this year, with The Takedown On SI's Jon Alba reporting then that he was being "largely phased out of TNA programming and integrated more into WWE TV" ahead of an impending move. Hendry hasn't appeared on TNA TV in weeks, and he isn't being advertised for any upcoming TNA shows.

TNA President Carlos Silva reiterated in early October that Hendry was signed with TNA until he wasn't.

“Yes, he is [signed with TNA]...you know, he is until he’s not. But he is. Joe’s been great for us. Joe’s been great with WWE and NXT. We’ll continue to sort of work through that as good partners do.” TNA President Carlos Silva

Things change quickly in the pro wrestling business, and to the surprise of many fans, Hendry wasn't booked for TNA's biggest show of the year, Bound For Glory. This absence was another indicator Hendry's status with TNA was questionable.

Shawn Michaels wanted Hendry in WWE

While people within TNA wouldn't be surprised to see Hendry backstage at their upcoming shows, Hendry is not expected to appear on TNA TV again soon.

Shawn Michaels, who oversees creative for NXT, was a strong advocate for getting Hendry exclusively under the WWE umbrella and has been vocal to other WWE officials about how much he likes Hendry's work.

Fightful also reports Hendry has multiple months left on his TNA contract, but those months will not be fulfilled, and he is confirmed to be with WWE on a long-term deal.

Hendry was already an internet sensation before his shocking WrestleMania 41 appearance, but the reaction he received from Las Vegas and the reaction Orton received after hitting Hendry's signature pose in the ring leveled up his notoriety and name value worldwide. He became less of a meme that flashed in the pan for 15 minutes and more of a legit star, even in a convincing defeat.

Orton defeated Hendry in three minutes and 10 seconds at WrestleMania 41.

It's not confirmed yet whether Hendry will be on the main roster soon or if he'll continue working with NXT. Hendry's last match on television was against Eric Young at a TNA TV taping on September 27. Hendry also wrestled at two NXT live events in Florida on November 8 and November 9.

