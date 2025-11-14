WWE SmackDown Preview (11/14/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

The last time is nearly upon us, and later tonight, four more men will be vying for the honor to retire John Cena next month at Saturday Night's Main Event in the Nation's Capital.

WWE SmackDown will emanate from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, with two more opening round matches in The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament set to take place. One of which will feature the first surprise entrant in the 16-man field.

We know that LA Knight, a former ally and tag team partner of John Cena, will be wrestling tonight. We just don't know who his opponent will be. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis gleefully kept that name hidden from the public after he pulled it from the tumbler last Friday night.

The other opening round match-up will see one of Cena's oldest rivals, The Miz, begin his push for one final match against the 'Greatest of All-Time' when he takes on former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso.

Nick Aldis is also expected to announce the final entrants in the tournament when he pulls four more names out of the tumbler.

WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill will be in action tonight when she battles B-Fap, and the push to Survivor Series in officially on.

Jade Cargill | WWE

After Nia Jax and Lash Legend crashed the main event of Monday Night Raw this week and cost Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, all four ladies are ready to be locked inside of WarGames at the end of the month.

Jax, Legend, Flair and Bliss are all expected to be on the show tonight, as is WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare has joined his own WarGames team alongside World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Jey Uso, but he also still has some unfinished business with Aleister Black and Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior was suspended from WWE last week after he attacked referee Dan Engler and ruined the main event bout between Rhodes and Black, but the question is whether he will accept that suspension or defy GM Nick Aldis by showing up at the MVP Arena tonight.

Here's everything we know about this evening's episode of WWE SmackDown in Albany, New York. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.

The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament Opening Round Match-Up

LA Knight | WWE

LA Knight has a massive disadvantage as he begins his quest to face John Cena in his retirement match. Only two men know who he'll be wrestling later tonight: SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and his opponent. WWE has heavily suggested some major surprises are in store for this tournament.

The Megastar could very well be facing an up-and-coming star from NXT, or even a former rival from Cena's past not currently employed by WWE. We'll find out soon enough.

The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament Opening Round Match-Up

Jey Uso vs. The Miz | WWE

If it were up to The Miz, he would have already been booked as John Cena's final opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event. As the man who beat the 'Greatest of All-Time' in the main event of WrestleMania XXVII, The Miz has been shouting to anyone who will listen that he deserves one final match with his old rival. He will have the opportunity to earn just that in this tournament, but he's drawn a tough opening round match-up against former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso.

Jade Cargill vs. B-Fab

Following her victory over Tiffany Stratton earlier this month, Jade Cargill has declared herself to be 'That Bitch' and she'll happily prove it to any woman who wants a piece of the new WWE Women's Champion. Enter B-Fab, who has shown time and again that she will not accept any form of disrespect. She stepped right up to Cargill last Friday night after a brief verbal altercation backstage, and now she'll walk right into the eye of the storm tonight in Albany.

How to watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV

WWE SmackDown Time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

WWE SmackDown Location:

Location: MVP Arena, Albany, New York

WWE Smackdown Card (Announced):

The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament Opening Round Match-Up: LA Knight vs. Mystery Opponent

The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament Opening Round Match-Up: Jey Uso vs. The Miz

WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill vs. B-Fab

The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More

Elimination Chamber Brings WWE Back To Historic Venue After Three Decades

Seth Rollins Shares Emotional Tribute To John Cena Ahead Of WWE Retirement

Bianca Belair Provides New Injury Update Amid WWE Absence

Rey Mysterio Compares Dominik Mysterio To Eddie Guerrero In Emotional Letter