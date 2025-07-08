Charlotte Flair Reveals Truth About The Relationship Between WWE's Four Horsewomen
Without WWE's Four Horsewomen, the landscape of the company would look very different today. But that doesn't necessarily mean the sisterhood has carried consistently across the years between Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Mercedes Moné.
The four were instrumental pieces to WWE evolving its women's division into one of the most important pieces of WWE programming, with the bouts between Flair, Lynch, Bayley, and the then-Sasha Banks adding legitimacy and intensity to the roster.
They have won dozens of championships between them, found success across different companies, and are all future WWE Hall of Famers in their own right.
Flair contributed a piece to The Players' Tribune Monday, discussing much of her wrestling journey to this point. Naturally, the Four Horsewomen were bound to come up in the article, and when they did, the 39-year-old opened up about the realities of their relationships to this day.
"We’ve definitely had our ups and downs over the years. I won’t pretend we’re best friends…… or that we’re all even friends at the moment. I won’t pretend there’s a 4HW group chat I’ll send this article to when it publishes. And thinking about it that way, it does make me sad sometimes," Flair said.
"But I also think it’s part of life, you know? Especially at the highest levels of professional competition. And on a professional level?? The respect between the four of us is absolute — and the bonds we share are f***ing indestructible. There’s not another person alive who knows what we’ve been through as a group, or what it’s taken for us to all still be active, and to all still be at the top of our games, as women working in a business that’s still learning how to treat women."
She would go on to say while her individual journey with each of them varies, their work together fortified who she is as a performer today in WWE.
"I have a different, perfect chemistry with each of them — and if I wrote about them individually, I’d be writing forever," she said. "So instead I’ll just say this one thing, that is very meaningful for me, and that will always tie them together in my heart as a trio: I grew up in wrestling because of my dad … I got into wrestling because of my brother. But I fell in love with wrestling because of the Horsewomen.
"I fell in love with wrestling because I fell in love with Becky, Bayley and Mercedes as wrestlers. And nothing will ever change that."
Interestingly enough, Bayley herself opened up earlier this year about how she compares herself to the other horsewomen, admitting she struggled with seeing herself on their level.
Moné left WWE in 2022, and is set to be a part of one of the headlining matches at AEW All In: Texas this weekend. Lynch and Bayley will be a part of Evolution 2 in a triple-threat match for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, while Flair will team with Alexa Bliss on the Premium Live Event.
