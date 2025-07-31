Tiffany Stratton Passes Major Milestone As Women's Champion Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam
Tiffany Stratton has been the WWE Women's Champion for 209 days and has passed a significant milestone with that championship run. At the 209 day mark, Stratton is currently the longest reigning champion in WWE out of every star holding a championship.
Stratton became the WWE Women's Champion on the first episode of Smackdown in 2025. She was the Ms. Money in the Bank in 2024 -- having won the Money in the Bank ladder match to secure a championship match whenever she wanted -- and she cashed that opportunity in against Nia Jax.
Jax and Stratton were friendly with one another until Stratton saw an opportunity with Jax battered and beaten after a title defense. Stratton jumped at the opportunity, cashed in, and became champion.
MORE: Tiffany Stratton Addresses Off Script WWE SmackDown Promo Exchange With Charlotte Flair
As champion, Stratton has beaten some credible opponents including Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Flair was the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner and chose to challenge Stratton as the biggest show of the year. Stratton overcame the legend and retained her championship in that match.
This weekend at SummerSlam, Stratton puts her title on the line against Jade Cargill. As the Queen of the Ring, Cargill earned a title match at SummerSlam, which put her on a collision course with Stratton.
WWE SummerSlam airs live from inside Metlife Stadium in New Jersey this weekend on August 2 and August 3. It's the first-ever two night edition of WWE's biggest summer event and will also feature John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight, Gunther vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, and much more.
