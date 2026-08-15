Nick Aldis Has Finally Booked Blake Monroe's First Match on WWE SmackDown

Good things come to those who wait, and WWE fans are finally going to be treated to Blake Monroe's first match as a member of the main roster.

The former NXT Women's North American Champion debuted on SmackDown back in May, but has yet to actually wrestle anyone on television. That is going to change in the very near future, but unfortunately, we don't yet know the exact date. Baby steps, though, baby steps.

Monroe was in Boston, Massachusetts Friday night for SmackDown, but did she not appear on the show. The Glamour was featured in a backstage segment with General Manager Nick Aldis, which was filmed as a WWE digital exclusive and released online after the show went off the air.

Blake Monroe will make her SmackDown in-ring debut agaisnt Giulia

After #SmackDown General Manager @RealNickAldis informs @BlakeMonroeWWE that it’s time for her to have a match, @giulia0221g makes it clear that she is more than happy to give her would-be opponent what she deserves. pic.twitter.com/qFLFAq8P92 — WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2026

Nick Aldis first apologized to Blake for being a bit preoccupied with his SummerSlam training the past month or so, but said he's now ready to focus primarily on his duties as the General Manager of SmackDown.

He revealed that a number of women in the locker room have filed formal complaints about the bombardment of backstage attacks by The Glamour, and Aldis believes that it is time she does her fighting in the ring.

Blake suggested that she wrestle Chelsea Green, who is out of action for potentially the next 30 days, for the WWE Women's Championship. But then Giulia walked into the room and offered to face off against Monroe.

Blake Monroe & Jacy Jayne | WWE

Aldis seemed to be on board with the idea, but he failed to announce when the match would take place before the video cut off. Still, this is welcomed news for those members of the WWE Universe who have been growing increasingly impatient with the lack of in-ring opportunities for both Monroe and Giulia on Friday nights.

The Takedown on SI had the chance to chat with Blake Monroe during SummerSlam weekend, and she promised us that once she gets going, she'll prove to be well worth the wait.

"I think good things take time and timing is key. And you can't rush a good thing. If the time isn't right and you rush to have your debut, it's so easy to be forgotten about. I'm taking my time. I'm making my name known. And the fact that people are so desperate to see me in the ring is a testament to what I've done already and what I can do."

The segment involving Aldis, Monroe and Giulia was far from the only one that was released online after SmackDown. Digital exclusives with The Miz, Kit Wilson and Matt Cardona, Fraxiom and Ricky Saints, and Shinsuke Nakamura teasing his new tag team partner were all posted late Friday night.

A pre-recorded promo from Paige, which can be viewed above, was also released on WWE socials. The now former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion announced last week that she'd be appearing on SmackDown this week to respond to Nikki Bella, but she later confirmed that her promo was cut from the show. Presumably due to time restraints.