Nikki Bella Shares Update on Her Recovery

Nikki Bella remains on the sidelines, but she recently provided an update on her recovery.

Bella has been out of action in recent months; she has not wrestled since March, as she suffered an ankle injury. Due to the setback, Paige replaced her in her match at WWE WrestleMania 42.

Bella previously discussed her recovery and said that she was ahead of schedule. However, she has yet to return to the ring on WWE programming. In a new interview, she shared the latest update and detailed how she's been working hard to get cleared.

Nikki Bella | Netflix

Nikki Bella's unjury update

The newest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show was recorded at Fanatics Fest 2026, where The Bella Twins had Paige and AJ Lee as special guests on their podcast. Nikki commented on her recovery and said she was looking forward to her return, adding that she had been working hard and was healing quickly.

“It’s been three months since surgery," Bella said. "That’s why I feel more confident this time. When I went to the PC to get cleared, they were like, 'You look like a Nike commercial,' because everything - if they wanted me to sprint, I was like 110 percent sprinting, just doing all the things because I wanted to prove how good I was, like jumping high."

Bella then described how she was worried about re-breaking her ankle when she jumped off the top rope, but she said this part of the process went smoothly as well. She also detailed how she had an impromptu match at the Performance Center to test her progress.

"They’re like, 'We just want to see,'" she said. "'They’re like, ‘Oh, and we want you to start from the back, run, jump over the barricade, get in. And then at some point in the match, we’re just going to have them toss you over because they’re just putting my ankle in situations."

Bella stated that she got through the match, but she did not elaborate on the timeframe for her comeback. As of this writing, there is no word on when she will return to WWE programming. However, Paige and Brie Bella could surely use some backup, as they lost their tag team titles to Fatal Influence due to Jacy Jayne's interference at Saturday Night's Main Event.

With SummerSlam right around the corner, Nikki is clearly eager to return. The Takedown on SI will continue to monitor the situation and provide more information as it becomes available.