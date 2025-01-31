NXT Stand And Deliver 2025 Details Confirmed
Since 2021, the NXT brand has held a major event during WWE's WrestleMania weekend. That show, titled Stand and Deliver, is now confirmed for 2025.
According to a report from Fightful Select, NXT Stand and Deliver 2025 will take place during the afternoon on Saturday, April 19th. The event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
With WrestleMania now serving two nights, the afternoon time slot continues to make the most sense for WWE's major NXT show.
Last year's Stand and Deliver event featured Trick Williams defeating Carmelo Hayes in the main event.
Also on last year's show, Roxanne Perez defeated Lyra Valkyria to capture the NXT Women's Championship, Ilja Dragunov retained the NXT Championship over Tony D'Angelo, Oba Femi retained the NXT North American Championship over Dijak and Josh Briggs, Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker retained the NXT Tag Team Championships over Axiom and Nathan Frazer, and the team of Fallon Henley, Kelani Jordan, and Thea Hail earned a victory over the team of Izzi Dame, Jacy Jayne, and Kiana James.
The triple threat for the NXT North American Championship was widely considered the match of the night last year.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Royal Rumble Predictions: Who Will Punch Their Ticket's To WrestleMania 41?
Exclusive: Mustafa Ali Says He Is The Leader TNA Needs As He Officially Signs With Company
Latest Reports On Becky Lynch And Charlotte Flair Ahead Of The WWE Royal Rumble