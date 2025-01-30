Latest Reports On Becky Lynch And Charlotte Flair Ahead Of The WWE Royal Rumble
The Man has come around to Indianapolis, but will she be in the Royal Rumble? The future remains unclear.
PWInsider is reporting Thursday that Becky Lynch is expected to be in Indy this weekend, and furthermore, Mike Johnson says she will be at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Royal Rumble.
As of this writing it is still not known if the former Women's World Champion will be used on the show or if she will be there in a supportive role, as her husband Seth Rollins will be in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.
Lynch has been under WWE contract for some time now, but outside of some promotional appearances has yet to return in an on-screen capacity. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, who broke the Becky contract news, was able to add some more context to her current situation.
"The last we’d heard about Becky Lynch was that she was awaiting creative and could debut at any time," Ross Sapp said in a report Thursday. "We have not heard if creative have been set for her."
It has been confirmed by WWE that Lynch's longtime frenemy Charlotte Flair will be in the Women's Royal Rumble Match on Saturday, but fans will reportedly be introduced to a new version of the Queen.
Insider X account WrestleVotes posted Thursday that WWE is fully embracing the Flair family legacy with Charlotte. Complete with a 'Top Girl' attitude and a certain style and flare that only a Flair can do justice. The report of Charlotte's new presentation is in line with what's been shown during her return vignettes that have aired on SmackDown.
The WWE creative team is also reportedly considering making the 14-time Women's Champion a 15-time Women's Champion sooner rather than later, according to WrestleVotes.
Rumors surrounding Charlotte's plans for WrestleMania have her paired to work with the current WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, which should make Flair one of the favorites to win this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match.
