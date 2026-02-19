NXT Star Reportedly Getting a Refresh Before WWE Main Roster Call-Up

Despite several call-ups to the WWE main roster earlier this year, it appears NXT is set to lose another one of its top stars.

In recent months, NXT has lost several of its top stars to the WWE main roster. Names like Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Jordynne Grace, and Je'Von Evans are now featured on Raw and SmackDown. But even more are being called up than initially reported.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, former NXT Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca is in line for a "slight character refresh," including a new entrance theme, before heading to the WWE main roster in the near future.

Sol Ruca | The CW Network

WrestleVotes has heard that those within the company believe Sol Ruca's time in NXT has run its course, and her call-up is expected sooner rather than later.

To pinpoint a potential timeline for her call-up, Sean Ross Sapp has heard that Ruca is scheduled to be in Chicago around the same time as this year's Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Don't expect Sol Ruca to win the NXT Women's Championship next week

On this week's episode of WWE NXT, a match between Sol Ruca and Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship was officially announced.

Earlier this month, Ruca scored the pinfall in a tag team match against Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey to earn a shot at the NXT Women's Championship. This victory further drove a wedge between Ruca and Zaria's friendship. Despite that, Zaria still came to the aid of her tag team partner against Fatal Influence on Tuesday. But how long will that last?

With Sol Ruca's WWE main roster call-up imminent, it appears that this Tuesday's episode of NXT could be one of the last appearances of Ruca for the brand. Many fans believe that Zaria will ultimately turn on Ruca next week and cost her the NXT Women's Championship, splitting up ZaRuca once and for all.

Whether or not Triple H will be patient enough to allow Shawn Michaels to finish the story between these two longtime friends is yet to be determined. In a perfect world, Ruca and Zaria will have time to blow off their storyline next month at WWE NXT Vengeance Day. However, that's far from a sure thing.

Several storylines in NXT have been dropped over the years to never see their conclusion due to a call-up from the WWE main roster, and this could end up being the next one.

