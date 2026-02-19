Cody Rhodes Believes His Dad Would’ve Loved This Current WWE Star

Cody Rhodes believes that if his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, were still alive, this SmackDown Superstar would be one of his favorites.

It's well known that before his passing, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes spent a great deal of time at the WWE Performance Center helping to mold and prepare the next generation of men and women for the next stage of their careers on Raw and SmackDown. Dusty was pivotal in the careers of NXT talent like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, and countless others.

Many have stated that if not for Dusty Rhodes, the black and gold era of WWE NXT wouldn't have been nearly as successful as it ended up being. Dusty unfortunately passed away in 2015.

Solo Sikoa | Netflix

On the latest episode of What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes, The American Nightmare spoke with Rey Mysterio about the current state of the roster and believes that if his father were around today, Solo Sikoa would be one of his favorite wrestlers.

"I hate to bring this up because there's somebody today I was watching, and I can't believe I'm gonna say it because I don't have a great interaction with him," Cody Rhodes teased.

"But there was a guy I was watching, and I shared it with one other legend backstage the other day because I thought, if my dad was still alive, that'd be his guy. And it was Solo Sikoa. I couldn't figure it out. I'm like, he would just eat him up."

Solo Sikoa's road to WrestleMania 42 is an interesting one

Solo Sikoa | WWE

Cody Rhodes might be a big fan of Solo Sikoa, but the odds of them crossing paths on the road to WrestleMania 42 this year seem highly unlikely.

While Rhodes is laser-focused on getting another shot at WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Solo Sikoa continues to taunt the Wyatt Sicks with Uncle Howdy's Lantern. Not only did the MFTs take the lantern away from the Wyatt Sicks, but they took the WWE Tag Team Titles as well.

In arguably one of the biggest upsets of the year so far, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga defeated Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy of the Wyatt Sicks to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions on the January 23 episode of SmackDown.

The Wyatt Sicks | WWE

If Solo Sikoa and The MFTs make it onto the WrestleMania 42 card, you can bet that Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt Sicks will be standing across from them on the Grandest stage of them all.

