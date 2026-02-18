Seth Rollins Explains Why a Reconciliation With CM Punk Won’t Happen Now

There is no friendship behind the scenes in WWE when it comes to Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

CM Punk made his shocking return to WWE in the closing moments of the 2023 Survivor Series premium live event. While Drew McIntyre's reaction to the return took place off camera, Seth Rollins reaction was on display for the world to see. The Visionary was none too pleased to see the former AEW World Champion back in his company.

This moment helped lead to several matches between the two men since then, with Rollins getting the last laugh on Punk twice in 2025, not only winning the triple threat between them and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41, but also successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase against him after he won the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch | WWE

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was a recent guest on Club Shay Shay. When the subject of CM Punk was brought up, and Rollins was asked if things between the two were good now, The Visionary got brutally honest about their lack of reconciliation and what it might take for those two to finally get back on the same page.

"No. I wouldn't say so," Seth Rollins said. "There is obviously some sort of working relationship, otherwise we wouldn't be able to go out there and have matches. But it is so complex. Maybe once we're both away from the business or retired, there might be an opportunity for a reconciliation there.

"It's just so hard for me to separate the CM Punk that there is now from the CM Punk that was a really rotten friend to me ten years ago. Those wounds take time to heal. Whether or not he cares to make the effort to do that, and I care to care if he makes the effort to do that; I don't know. Neither of us has the time for it at the moment."

CM Punk is in Seth Rollins spot on the road to WrestleMania 42

CM Punk and Roman Reigns | Netflix

WWE had big plans for Seth Rollins this year at WrestleMania 42, as early plans called for him to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns.

But after Rollins' untimely shoulder injury at WWE Crown Jewel, the company needed to pivot and crown a new World Heavyweight Champion. The decision was made to put the title on CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event last November.

Big E Reveals Why He Decided to Retire From WWE and Wrestling (Exclusive)

Since then, Punk has been inserted into Rollins' spot as the opponent for Roman Reigns at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Early reports indicate that we were set to finally get our match between Punk and Cody Rhodes this year for the WWE Championship. However, Rollins' injury set off a series of events that greatly shook up this year's card, leading us to the card currently being put together on WWE programming.

