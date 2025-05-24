Wrestling On FanNation

NXT Star Says He's Looking Forward To Beating Up Stephanie Vaquer's Boyfriend

NXT Champion Oba Femi threatened to beat up Stephanie Vaquer's boyfriend at NXT Battleground.

Zack Heydorn

WWE.com

Oba Femi and Myles Bourne will square off against one another for the NXT Championship at the Battleground PLE on Sunday night, but Femi made that match a tad more personal in a new interview ahead of the show.

Femi, the NXT Champion, was interviewed by WFLA in Tampa along with the NXT Women's Champion, Stephanie Vaquer. During the interview Femi said that he was looking forward to beating up Stephanie Vaquer's boyfriend.

"I'm looking forward to beating up Stephanie's boyfriend a little bit."

Oba Femi (h/t Fightful)

Well, you guessed it, by "Stephanie's boyfriend," Femi did in fact mean his Battleground opponent, Bourne. Bourne and Vaquer are together and made their relationship public in recent weeks. With his NXT Championship oin the line against Bourne, it makes sense for Femi to say that.

NXT Battleground airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally on Sunday May 25 from Tampa in Florida.

In addition to Femi vs. Bourne, Vaquer will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Jordynne Grace. Also, Tony D'Angelo squares off against former Family member, Stacks, Trick Williams challenges Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship, and Hank and Tank team up with Josh Briggs to face The Culling.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Preview: Start Time, Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

WWE LFG Winner Jasper Troy Explains What He Learned From Booker T & The Undertaker (Exclusive)

Willow Nightingale Explains The Significance Of Being In Anarchy In The Arena At AEW Double Or Nothing (Exclusive)

WWE SmackDown Results (5/23/25): Wyatt Sicks Return & Decimate Tag Team Division

Published
Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for nine years. He's a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on

Home/WWE