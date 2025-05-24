NXT Star Says He's Looking Forward To Beating Up Stephanie Vaquer's Boyfriend
Oba Femi and Myles Bourne will square off against one another for the NXT Championship at the Battleground PLE on Sunday night, but Femi made that match a tad more personal in a new interview ahead of the show.
Femi, the NXT Champion, was interviewed by WFLA in Tampa along with the NXT Women's Champion, Stephanie Vaquer. During the interview Femi said that he was looking forward to beating up Stephanie Vaquer's boyfriend.
"I'm looking forward to beating up Stephanie's boyfriend a little bit."- Oba Femi (h/t Fightful)
Well, you guessed it, by "Stephanie's boyfriend," Femi did in fact mean his Battleground opponent, Bourne. Bourne and Vaquer are together and made their relationship public in recent weeks. With his NXT Championship oin the line against Bourne, it makes sense for Femi to say that.
NXT Battleground airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally on Sunday May 25 from Tampa in Florida.
In addition to Femi vs. Bourne, Vaquer will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Jordynne Grace. Also, Tony D'Angelo squares off against former Family member, Stacks, Trick Williams challenges Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship, and Hank and Tank team up with Josh Briggs to face The Culling.
