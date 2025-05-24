WWE SmackDown Results (5/23/25): Wyatt Sicks Return & Decimate Tag Team Division
The Wyatt Sicks are back!
Uncle Howdy and his band of misfits put the entire SmackDown Tag Team Division on notice Friday night, and perhaps the entire locker room.
After missing months of action due to an undisclosed injury to Bo Dallas, the Wyatts shockingly returned to the Blue Brand to unleash chaos upon the WWE Tag Team Championship Match between the Street Profits and Fraxiom.
Both teams were locked in a tense and physical battle that included several near falls, but toward the end of the contest, #DIY rushed the ring to get involved. They were cut off by the Motor City Machine Guns, however, and the fight was on.
Chaos turned to pure anarchy when the lights went out and the Wyatts emerged to chorus of 'holy sh*t' chants from the audience in Savannah, Georgia. No team was spared mercy as Uncle Howdy and his family laid waste to everyone before hitting their signature pose and blowing out a candle on what would have been Bray Wyatt's 38th birthday.
It was a wild end to a wild Saturday Night's Main Event go-home show. Here's everything you may have missed on Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.
WWE SmackDown Match & Segment Results:
We see Drew McIntyre arrive at the arena, but he's quickly jumped by a pissed off Damian Priest. Security personnel quickly rushed in to pull them apart as the camera cut back to the ringside area.
Tiffany Stratton officially opened up the show with a promo to hype up all her success since winning last year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She began to issue a warning to all the competitors this year, but she was quickly interrupted by Alexa Bliss.
The former WWE Women's Champion introduced herself to the current one and said Tiffany better pray she doesn't win MITB, because Stratton's downfall will come fast than her rise to the top. Charlotte Flair's music hit next and The Queen made her way to the ring to talk some trash. Flair said she intended to cash-in on Tiffany after winning MITB, but Stratton was very dismissive of her claim. She called both Alexa and Charlotte 'vintage' and said she was the new upgrade.
Giulia defeated Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega and Charlotte Flair to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The Beautiful Madness took The Queen out of the match with a top rope stomp onto her surgically repaired knee as she had Vega in the Figure Eight. Giulia then dumped Zelina with a Northern Lights Bomb to punch her ticket to Los Angeles.
Back from commercial break we see Zelina Vega walking backstage. She was selling the effects of that Northern Lights Bomb when Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice approached and began giving her a hard time about the loss. Vega wasn't having it and decked Green with a forearm shot, which sparked a 3-on-1 brawl.
Michin and B-Fab rushed to Vega's defense before security pulled all six ladies apart. Michin issued a challenge for a tag team match against the Secret Hervice for later in the night. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis said that sounded good to him.
Tommaso Ciampa defeated Chris Sabin. These two tag team specialists were putting on a singles clinic until Ciampa appeared to suffer a knee injury. As the referee checked on him in the corner, Candice LeRae made her first appearance since before WrestleMania. The wife of Johnny Gargano hung Sabin across the top rope, which allowed Ciampa to hit a running knee to the face and pick up the win. LeRae then raised the hands of #DIY after the match.
Damian Priest's music hit for what was presumably supposed to be a promo segment. We'll never know as both he and McIntyre came through entrance ramp trading blows. The fight continued for several minutes across the ringside area until security were finally able to get them separated.
Jacob Fatu interrupted a backstage conversation between Solo Siko and JC Mateo. The United States Champion asked to speak to Solo in private, but Sikoa said anything he has to say to him, he can say to JC because he's family. Fatu then made it clear he doesn't feel the same way about Sikoa's new muscle. The Samoan Werewolf said he doesn't know, like or trust JC. He said Mateo is not his blood and he dang sure is not his family.
Charlotte Flair walked in on Alexa Bliss talking to her doll Lilly. She was talking about the importance of friendship when The Queen interrupted. Bliss said she wasn't talking to Charlotte and then threw some shade her way by saying she'd see her at Money in the Bank.
Michin and B-Fab defeated The Secret Hervice. Piper Niven and Alba Fyre had the numbers advantage with Chelsea Green at ringside. When the former Women's United States Champion attempted to get involved, the reigning champ emerged to even the odds. Zelina Vega pulled her off the apron and then dumped Chelsea with a pump knee to the face. Michin capitalized on that opening by hitting Fyre with Eat Defeat. B-Fab tagged herself in and debuted her Fab-U-Loss neck breaker finisher to pick up the win..
Santos Escobar informed Los Garza that they are heading to AAA Worlds Collide on June 7 for a big six-man tag team match against El Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown and Pagano.
United States Champion Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo defeated Jimmy Uso and Rey Fenix. Solo Sikoa was ringside throughout this one and was continuously trying to chat to big brother Jimmy. Solo said he still loved him and offered for him to come back home. Eventually Big Jim gave him a big thumbs down, but the slight hesitation allowed Mateo to move out of the way of a splash attempt and then take Uce on a Tour of the Islands for the win.
LA Knight spoke to Byron Saxton backstage and said that he's going to fight his way through the darkness later in the show and qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
R-Truth came out to speak to the crowd in Savannah. He said that John Cena has become corrupt by his ego and power, comparing him to Gollum from Lord of the Rings. Truth said he doesn't know if he can save his 'childhood hero', but he's sure going to try. He doesn't want to, but Truth is going beat the hustle, loyalty and respect back into Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Jade Cargill vs. Naomi vs. Nia Jax in a Women's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match was announced for next week on SmackDown.
LA Knight defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Aleister Black to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The Megastar took advantage of damage done by Black to secure the victory. Knight tossed Aleister from the ring after he hit a Black Mass on Nakamura and stole the three-count.
The Miz informed Carmelo Hayes that he got him a spot in a Money in the Bank qualifying match next week on SmackDown. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis says Men's United States Champion Jacob Fatu will be in that match as well.
Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Championship was announced for Saturday Night's Main Event.
Carmelo Hayes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade in a Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match was announced for next week on SmackDown.
The WWE Tag Team Championship Match between the Street Profits and Fraxiom ended in a no contest after the Wyatt Sicks returned and destroyed everyone in and around the ring.
