NXT Star Speaks Out Against Online Bullying

NXT star, Thea Hail, has had enough of the negative online fandom in professional wrestling.

Hail joined the WWE Performance Center at the age of 19, and is one of the youngest women to ever compete in NXT. She's a former NXT Women's North American Champion, an old member of Chase University, and a bright up-and-coming talent for WWE.

Being in the spotlight each week has garnered Hail plenty of attention, and not all of it is the kind she wants. In a passionate video post on social media over the weekend, Hail went hard at online fans who bully her for a variety of reasons. She called for that activity to stop and asked that it be done right away.

Thea Hail pleaded with wrestling fans to stop negativity online

"I've been wanting to touch on this subject for a long time now and I just haven't felt like I should. Now, my opinion's changed" Hail said on X.

"I'm a 22-year-old girl. Think about that for a second. I wouldn't have even graduated college if I'd been. I moved away in the middle of high school to pursue my dream, because I valued that over comfortability, and most people could never have fathomed to do that. And every day, to look at my Twitter timeline or look at social media and see negative comments about me as a human being, is disgusting."

Blake Monroe vs. Thea Hail | WWE

Hail detailed her long journey in pro wrestling and said that she sacrificed a lot for the business and to chase her dream. Hail then pleaded with fans to stop the negativity and bullying on social media.

"I don't understand it. I don't understand the level of hate in professional wrestling today. For just one second, I would love for you guys to internally think, would you like for somebody to say this about me? Think about that. So please, take an extra 10 seconds before you put something up on social media. Please. Thea Hail

spread positivity. too much hate is in this world, don’t add anymore to it. pic.twitter.com/CM5wgrT5jr — Thea Hail (@theahail_wwe) March 8, 2026

Recently in NXT, Hail has formed a friendship and tag team with the current NXT Champion, Joe Hendry. She's also been angling for an NXT Speed Championship opportunity.

NXT is coming off the Vengeance Day PLE over the weekend. Hail wasn't on the card, but there were three matches from the NXT women's division.

The next NXT PLE is the annual Stand and Deliver event, which is considered the biggest of the year for NXT. Typically, that show has taken place over WrestleMania weekend. This year, it airs live from St. Louis on April 4.