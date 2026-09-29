Oba Femi's Monstrous Challenge Answered for WWE Money in the Bank

Two titans from Monday Night Raw are set to battle one another in New Orleans, Louisiana on Saturday, October 10.

The annual Money in the Bank Premium Live Event will take over the Smoothie King Center that night with Roman Reigns in a fight with LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship, in addition to the yearly men's and women's namesake ladder matches. And one more massive match has now been added to the card.

Oba Femi addressed the WWE Universe Monday night on WWE Raw in Milwaukee and issued a challenge for a one-on-one fight with Bronson Reed at Money in the Bank. The Ruler had a contract in hand, already approved and signed by both Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and he called the big man down to the ring to put pen to paper.

Reed vs Femi at #MITB 🤌



This is going to be GOOD! pic.twitter.com/bGCAnh4jt5 — WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2026

Reed had no issues signing his name to the contract, saying he came back to WWE to conquer The Ruler. Bronson said that Oba showed that he had some "balls" by issuing this challenge, because Reed had already destroyed him in the center of the ring twice. With a signed contract in hand, Femi said that Reed had just sealed his fate.

Femi has had his issues with The Vision ever since he retired Brock Lensar at SummerSlam back in August. The following night on Raw, Bron Breakker stepped up to the King of the Ring winner to object to Oba being labeled the "future of WWE".

After spending several months on injured reserve with a torn biceps, "Big" Bronson Reed made his return to action at Sunday Night's Main Event by getting involved in a match between Breakker and Femi and reuniting with the rest of The Vision.

Money in the Bank will mark Reed's first televised match since he was injured in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match back in May. Bron Breakker will also be in action in the Big Easy as one of the six competitors in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

"If they want to face me, they will have to face each other first." 😯



Women's World Champion @Steph_Vaquer makes it clear what Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch must do to earn a title shot! pic.twitter.com/2W4gfklWPH — WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2026

It was also announced Monday night that Stephanie Vaquer will be defending her Women's World Championship at Money in the Bank, and her challenger will be determined next week on Raw.

Former Women's World Champions Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch will face each other in a No. 1 Contender's Match, with the winner moving on to face La Primera in New Orleans.

Current card for WWE Money in the Bank (announced):

Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight | WWE

Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan or Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Men's United States Champion Trick Williams vs. TBD

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne vs. Lash Legend vs. TBD

Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed