Oba Femi Scores Career-Defining Win Over Brock Lesnar Inside Hell in a Cell

After a rivalry that has spanned the past five months, Oba Femi has finally vanquished Brock Lesnar to close the book on their story that culminated inside Hell In A Cell at the WWE SummerSlam 2026 premium live event.

The steel structure known as Hell In A Cell made its return to WWE for the first time in two years and became the battlefield for two of the most feared and intimidating stars on the roster today.

Closing out SummerSlam in Minneapolis, Lesnar and Femi came in to deliver pain and punishment to one another in what turned into an all-out war that could not be contained inside the ring for the entire duration of the bout.

THE RULER OF THE CELL 😤



Oba Femi defeats Brock Lesnar at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/FgQwwAsaj5 — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2026

The start of the bout began with Brock hitting multiple German Suplexes until Femi recovered and brought the aggression to Lesnar. Femi delivered a suplex of his own, tossed Brock into the steel steps, and then pushed him into a table against the cage wall.

However, Lesnar would regain control of this one by using the steel steps inside the ring and punishing "The Ruler." Lesnar would get back to the German Splexes before then using a steel chair to wear down the 2026 King of the Ring winner.

Brock Lesnar callbacks in tribute to The Undertaker

The Undertaker | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Femi would then go on a flurry of offense where he hit a chokeslam, tossed his opponent across the ring and hit the Fall From Grace on Lesnar, but he only got a two-count. In a callback to his SummerSlam 2015 match against The Undertaker, Lesnar sat up like "The Deadman" and laughed in Oba's face.

"The Beast Incarnate" fought his way back into this Hell In A Cell Match with three straight F-5s, but he only got a nearfall as well. Lesnar then hit Femi with a steel chair multiple times before he decided to expose the boards underneath the ring mat in a callback to his Hell In A Cell Match against Taker in 2015.

TOMBSTONE PILEDRIVER ON THE BOARDS AND OBA KICKED OUT!!!! 😱



THIS IS CRAZY!!!! pic.twitter.com/wnX1OjZxRm — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2026

Lesnar picked Oba up on his shoulders and looked to deliver the F-5 on the wooden boards, but he instead dropped Femi with a Tombstone onto the wood. However, "The Ruler" somehow kicked out before the count of three.

Femi knocked a steel chair out of Lesnar's hands and then delivered one more Fall From Grace to get the pin on "The Beast" for the 1-2-3. This result left the Minneapolis crowd in shock to see Femi score yet another decisive victory over Lesnar in his hometown.

Night one of WWE SummerSlam 2026 closed with Oba Femi standing tall in the middle of the ring after toppling Lesnar with the lower third graphic signaling the end of the broadcast. However, Brock Lesnar returned to the ring to give Femi a hug and show his respect to "The Ruler," officially closing the book on their rivalry.

Finally, Lesnar got on the microphone to say, "Minnesota and the whole wide world watching around the world tonight, this is the future, ladies and gentlemen." Lesnar passed the torch and gave his endorsement to Oba Femi to close.

Night two of SummerSlam is on Sunday. In the main event, Seth Rollins will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins is attempting to re-secure the title he never lost, and Reigns is trying to get his first definitive win over Rollins since their days together in The Shield.