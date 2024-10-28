Original ECW Star Announced For WWE NXT 2300 Arena Show
More details are emerging about the NXT 2300 Arena show on November 6th, and the first ECW Original appearance has been announced.
Last night during NXT Halloween Havoc, General Manager Ava announced that ECW Original Dawn Marie will be the special guest referee during the Hardcore Match between Jaida Parker and Lola Vice. Dawn Marie’s appearance marks her return to the company for the first time in almost twenty years, as well as the first notable ECW Original confirmed for the November 6th broadcast.
One of the most recognizable faces and names from the ECW Era, Dawn Marie was the valet and manager of The Impact Players (Justin Credible and Lance Storm). When Storm left ECW for WCW in 2000, she transitioned into a color commentator role on ECW’s ill-fated TNN program as well as for select ECW pay per view events.
Dawn Marie appeared on WWE programming in May 2002, feuding initially with Stacy Keibler and Torrie Wilson. She was involved in several storylines, including a controversial one with Ms. Wilson, as well as with Michelle McCool on the “SmackDown!” brand until she was released in July 2005.
WWE announced on October 22nd that NXT will broadcast live from the former ECW arena, 2300 Arena, in Philadelphia, PA on November 6th. The episode will air on The CW at 8pm ET. Tickets for the event sold out the same day they went on sale.
Located at the corners of Swanson and Ritner Streets in South Philadelphia, 2300 Arena is synonymous as the ECW Arena, and was the home of Extreme Championship Wrestling during its meteoric rise during the “Attitude Era” and throughout most of its existence. The arena is currently the home of Major League Wrestling, as well as previously hosted boxing, MMA, and other events.
