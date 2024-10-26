AEW Files Three New Trademarks Likely Linked To Max Streaming Partnership
AEW has filed three new trademarks and each of them appear to relate to their upcoming streaming partnership with Max.
On October 25, the company has filed trademarks for the following: AEW WrestleMax, WrestleMax, and AEW Max Month. AEW content will begin streaming on Max in 2025.
AEW signed a brand new television deal with Warner Brothers Discovery earlier this year. The deal will keep AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision on TBS and TNT respectively. Within the new deal, the AEW Rampage television product will cease to exist.
The partnership will also bring both of those shows to the Max streaming platform. In addition, the AEW content library will live on Max. Later in 2025, AEW PPV events will begin streaming on Max as well. Fans reportedly will still have to pay for those events in addition to their Max subscription, but the PPV rate will be discounted.
The next AEW PPV event is Full Gear on November 23 in New Jersey. The only announced match for that show is MJF vs. either Adam Cole or Roderick Strong. Strong and Cole will both compete in matches between now and then. The first man to win three matches will earn the match against MJF.
Other rumored matches for the show include Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW World Championship.
