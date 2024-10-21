WWE NXT Announced For Historic Philadelphia Wrestling Venue
After rumors were reported online regarding this historic wrestling venue, WWE is officially returning to the House of Hardcore.
WWE announced this morning that NXT will broadcast live from the former ECW arena, 2300 Arena, in Philadelphia, PA on November 6th. The episode will air on The CW at 8pm ET.
“The city of Philadelphia has a rich wrestling history, and we are excited to bring a night of unforgettable action to such a storied venue,” WWE Sr. Vice President of Talent Development, Shawn Michaels, was quoted as saying in the press release.
During WrestleMania XL weekend in April, NXT ran “Stand and Deliver” from Wells Fargo Center, which became the most attended NXT event of all time with a recorded attendance of 16,545 people.
Located at the corners of Swanson and Ritner Streets in South Philadelphia, 2300 Arena is synonymous as the ECW Arena, and was the home of Extreme Championship Wrestling during its meteoric rise and throughout most of its existence. The arena is currently the home of Major League Wrestling, as well as previously hosted boxing, MMA, and other events.
WWE and The CW announced their five-year agreement to bring NXT to broadcast television for the first time in its 13-year history in November 2023.
Per the press release, tickets will go on sale tomorrow, October 22 at 12pm ET/9am PT via 2300arena.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting 2300arena.com and using the code NXTLIVE starting tomorrow at 10am ET /7am PT until 11:59am ET / 8:59am PT.
