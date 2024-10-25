Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Date, Start Time, Match Card & More

The WWE's return to Saudi Arabia features a high stakes match between Cody Rhodes and Gunther.

Steven Muelhausen

WWE Crown Jewel poster featuring Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes (left) and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.
WWE Crown Jewel poster featuring Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes (left) and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. / WWE.com

The WWE returns to Saudi Arabia for the second time in 2024 as Crown Jewel takes place on Saturday, Nov. 2 from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This is a unique card as the top two matches on the marquee aren't WWE championship bouts. That's because at Bad Blood, WWE CCO, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, revealed that the men's and women's champions on Raw and SmackDown will square off with the respective winners becoming the Crown Jewel champion.

That means Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes will meet World Heavyweight Titlist Gunther along with WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax squaring off with World Women's Champion Liv Morgan.

Rhodes and Gunther have been respectful in the buildup with little jabs thrown in here and there. Rhodes last defended the title, beating Solo Sikoa on the Sept. 13 edition of SmackDown in a steel cage match.

Gunther last put the gold at stake on the Oct. 7 episode of WWE Raw, defeating Sami Zayn.

Here is everything you need to know about WWE Crown Jewel 2024.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Start Time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2 Time: 1 p.m.ET / 10 a.m. PT

WWE Crown Jewel begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. The card is expected to last around three hours.

How to Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2024

North America: Peacock, Traditional PPV via your local cable and satellite providers   Everywhere but North America: WWE Network

Where is Crown Jewel 2024?

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 takes place from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Match Card

Men's Crown Jewel Champions Match: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

Women's Crown Champions Match: Women's Champion Nia Jax squaring off with World Women's Champion Liv Morgan

Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed

Published
Steven Muelhausen
STEVEN MUELHAUSEN

: Steven Muehlhausen is a veteran combat sports writer for various outlets including Sporting News and Yahoo Sports. He can be reached at stevemuehlhausen@yahoo.com and followed on Twitter @SMuehlhausenJr.

