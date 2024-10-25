WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Date, Start Time, Match Card & More
The WWE returns to Saudi Arabia for the second time in 2024 as Crown Jewel takes place on Saturday, Nov. 2 from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
This is a unique card as the top two matches on the marquee aren't WWE championship bouts. That's because at Bad Blood, WWE CCO, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, revealed that the men's and women's champions on Raw and SmackDown will square off with the respective winners becoming the Crown Jewel champion.
That means Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes will meet World Heavyweight Titlist Gunther along with WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax squaring off with World Women's Champion Liv Morgan.
Rhodes and Gunther have been respectful in the buildup with little jabs thrown in here and there. Rhodes last defended the title, beating Solo Sikoa on the Sept. 13 edition of SmackDown in a steel cage match.
Gunther last put the gold at stake on the Oct. 7 episode of WWE Raw, defeating Sami Zayn.
Here is everything you need to know about WWE Crown Jewel 2024.
WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Start Time
Date: Saturday, Nov. 2 Time: 1 p.m.ET / 10 a.m. PT
WWE Crown Jewel begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. The card is expected to last around three hours.
How to Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2024
North America: Peacock, Traditional PPV via your local cable and satellite providers Everywhere but North America: WWE Network
Where is Crown Jewel 2024?
WWE Crown Jewel 2024 takes place from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.