WWE NXT Results (3/25/25): Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer Makes WWE History
Stephanie Vaquer came to WWE to prove she was on the same level as the absolute best women's wrestlers on the planet. She took a giant step toward proving that Tuesday night on NXT.
The reigning NXT Women's and NXT Women's North American Champion opened and closed the March 25 episode by successfully defending both of her titles.
Vaquer bested Jaida Parker to hold on to the Women's Division top prize in the opening bout, thanks to a small assist from Jordynne Grace. The Juggernaut made her way to the ring during the match, seeking a measure of revenge after she was blindsided by Parker last week. The distraction allowed Vaquer to roll up her challenger for the win.
Vaquer had no time to celebrate her victory as she very quickly became the victim of a three-on-one assault at the hands of Fatal Influence.
The attack left the Champion hobbled heading into the main event, where she defended the Women's North American Championship against the groups' Fallon Henley.
Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx did everything they could to help Henley reclaim her title, but La Primera outlasted all three members of Fatal Influence and connected with an SVB to pick up the big victory at the end of the night. With the win, Stephanie Vaquer became the first WWE Superstar to ever successfully defend two titles in one night.
Fatal Influence again pounced on the champion after the match was over, but Jordynne Grace came to her rescue. She helped take out Henley, Nyx and Jayne, and then Jaida Parker who attempted a sneak attack on Grace.
Stephanie and Jordynne stood tall in the ring to close the show, with Grace keeping her eyes locked on the NXT Women's Championship.
Full NXT Match Results:
Stephanie Vaquer (c) defeated Jaida Parker to retain the NXT Women's Championship
Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont knocked off Hank Walker & Tank Ledger
Lexis King retained the Heritage Cup over Je'Von Evans via count out, after Oba Femi got involved
Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley defeated Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson
Ethan Page beat Andre Chase
Stephanie Vaquer (c) successfully retained her NXT Women's North American Championship over Fallon Henley
