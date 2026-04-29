Alexa Bliss Gives Major Update on Bringing Her Darker Persona Back to WWE

Alexa Bliss used to be one of the more twisted and sadistic characters in all of WWE, but since returning from her two-year hiatus at the 2025 Royal Rumble, we've only seen homages to her darker past.

When speaking to The Takedown on SI last summer, Bliss said she had plans on dipping her toes back into the wonderful world created by the late Bray Wyatt at some point in the future, but it now sounds like those plans have been shelved indefinitely.

Bliss recently recorded a cameo for a fan, where she responded to a question about bringing her darker self back to WWE programming.

Alexa Bliss says her darker persona is retired

"About Dark Alexa," Bliss started. "I love that it meant something to you, it meant so much to me as well. That chapter is very special and very closely tied with my time with Bray. Out of respect for him and the Wyatts, I'd like to keep that version of myself exactly where it is. For the time, it is retired and untouched.”

During our conversation with Alexa ahead of SummerSlam last year, she said she had hopes of working with Wyatt Sicks when the time was right. Which would have included a reunion with her old tag team partner Nikki Cross.

Unfortunately, the entire Wyatt Sicks faction, including Cross, Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, were all part of the WWE roster cuts that took place this past Friday night.

Bliss cross forever 🖤 thank you @WWENikkiCross for all of the amazing times, fun car rides, laughs & for being Hendrix’s backstage bestie 🖤 love you Nikki - can’t wait to see what’s next — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 25, 2026

Following their release from the company, Bliss took to social media to thank each member of the Wyatt Sicks, and included a special shout out to Nikki Cross.

"Bliss cross forever, thank you Nikki Cross for all of the amazing times, fun car rides, laughs & for being Hendrix’s backstage bestie. Love you Nikki - can’t wait to see what’s next," Alexa wrote on her X account.

Alexa Bliss is a four-time WWE Women's Champion, with Cross being her partner for those first two reigns. They were the third tandem to ever hold the titles, and were one of anchors of the women's tag team division during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair | WWE

Bliss has a new tag team partner these days. She's spent the past year building an onscreen relationship with Charlotte Flair, and many members of the WWE Universe have latched onto their story.

The popular duo won the Women's Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam last year, and they attempted to win them back at WrestleMania 42 earlier this month. However, it was Brie Bella and the returning Paige left Allegiant Stadium with the gold, and now all four women have found themselves in a fight with Fatal Influence on SmackDown.