Pat McAfee Comments On WWE Raw Return & Upcoming Netflix Debut
The WWE main roster commentary team is set for yet another shake-up.
Longtime ESPN sportscaster and play-by-plan man Joe Tessitore took over as the lead announcer on Monday Night Raw back in September, with color analyst Wade Barrett by his side. Michael Cole and Corey Graves have served as the broadcast team for SmackDown ever since, but changes are coming soon.
During a Netflix media event this week, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque let it be known that former NFL star and media darling Pat McAfee will be making his return to WWE when Raw makes the switch to the streaming giant in January. Reaffirming a previous announcement from August that he would be coming back.
McAfee took to social media Wednesday night to express his excitement for getting to saddle up for another ride alongside Michael Cole, who will be resuming his lead commentary duties on Monday nights.
"An absolute honor to be asked back. A Childhood dream realized every single time I’m lucky enough to be in an arena with the WWE Universe.- Pat McAfee on X
Can’t wait to be talking into a microphone next to again. He’s the GOAT.
I’m excited to tell the worldwide audience on Netflix how great the WWE Superstars are…. and how big of scumbags some of ‘em are too.
Let’s go."
Cole and McAfee have been WWE's preferred pairing ever since the former Indianapolis Colts Punter burst onto the commentary scene following WrestleMania 37. That is when his incredibly busy schedule allows him the freedom to work WWE tapings.
McAfee has been on hiatus from WWE since the fall, due primarily to his role on ESPN College Gameday. With the college football season winding down, his schedule is once again opening up to allow his return to WWE.
What's currently unknown is what the SmackDown commentary team will look like come January.
There's been no official announcement at this time but in WWE's initial press release that announced the hiring of Tessitore, the company stated that he would be joined by both Corey Graves and Wade Barrett on SmackDown. That may be the play now with Cole and McAfee heading to Raw.
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
Triple H And Nick Khan Talk Potential Content Shifts As WWE Raw Moves To Netflix
Triple H Reveals His Reaction After Shocking New Day Heel Turn On WWE Raw
Triple H: WWE ID Program A Long-Term Investment For Entire Wrestling Industry