Triple H Gives Update On Pat McAfee's WWE Future
Sounds like it’s “abaht” to be another Pat McAfee season on Monday Night Raw.
During the Netflix HQ event, Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed that there are plans to bring McAfee back on the commentating team when Raw moves to Netflix in January.
MORE: Paul 'Triple H' Levesque Responds To Netflix Buffering Problems During Mike Tyson Fight
“Letting the cat out of the bag a little bit right now. Pat’s actually about to come back with us here, full-time on Monday Night Raw.”- Paul "Triple H" Levesque
Levesque also confirmed that McAfee would be paired with Michael Cole, who is currently commentating on Friday Night SmackDown with Corey Graves. The current Raw commentating team consists of Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett.
McAfee, the former punter for the Indianapolis Colts, joined the WWE broadcast team in April 2021, joining Cole on Friday Night SmackDown. He also wrestled a match at WrestleMania 38, first against Austin Theory in a winning effort, then against Vince McMahon in a losing effort. He then announced his first hiatus from WWE in September 2022 when he joined ESPN’s College Gameday.
McAfee has made surprise appearances at both the 2023 and 2024 Royal Rumbles, as well as at WrestleMania 39, challenging The Miz in a winning effort.
WWE signed a 10-year, $5 billion deal with the streaming service to bring Monday Night Raw to their platform. The first Raw on Netflix will take place on January 6th at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA. In addition to Raw rights, international subscribers to Netflix will have access to the entire archive of WWE content as well as all new PLEs through the service.
The move to Netflix marks a new era of broadcast rights deal for WWE. Friday Night SmackDown moved from Fox to USA Network, and NXT moved from USA Network to The CW, back in October.
