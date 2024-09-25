Wrestling On FanNation

Early Reactions to the Netflix Vince McMahon Documentary: What Are Wrestling Fans Saying?

Needless to say, there's much to discuss when it comes to the life and career of Vince McMahon.

Rick Ucchino

Vincent J. McMahon Legacy of Excellence Award announcement on 2/22/16 episode of Raw
Vincent J. McMahon Legacy of Excellence Award announcement on 2/22/16 episode of Raw / wwe.com

Every episode of the new Netflix docuseries 'Mr. McMahon' is now available for the public to stream. All six parts dropped at 3:01 Wednesday morning and reactions from those first viewers have steadily been pouring in throughout the day.

The documentary details the rise and fall of one of professional wrestling's most influential and controversial figures. Diving into the many controversies that clouded and ultimately destroyed his legacy, one hour at a time.

Among the events that are covered include allegations from former referee Rita Chatterton, the 1994 steroid scandal, the death of Jimmy Snuka's girlfriend, the Montreal Screwjob, Owen Hart's tragic passing, the tragedy of Chris Benoit and his family, and the recent Janel Grant lawsuit.

Fans will hear interviews with Vince himself, but also Shane and Stephanie McMahon, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, Bret Hart, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and many others.

This is a documentary that is sure to have people talking for years to come and many are already taking to social media to express their views on a number of topics. Here's what people are saying:

